Football returns, with surprise voltage, excitement

Aug. 21—Friday evening's football action had an extra-large helping of electricity around the Aiken-Augusta area, resulting in delays and postponements in some of the season's first games.

Zachary Patterson and Eowyn Garman, South Aiken High School's drum majors, were among those welcoming the opportunity to hit the field, as the Thoroughbreds played host to Silver Bluff in the season opener for both teams.

"We are so thrilled to be finally back out on the field," Patterson said. "Last year, we weren't able to go to any competitions, but this year, we're looking forward to being able to go to competitions."

Garman made similar comments. "Most of the band members are really, really excited. For a lot of them, this is their first time, and they're doing amazing. They've really kept up with everything that was thrown at them in the last month or so. They're doing awesome, and I'm really proud of them," she said.

A few miles away, Aiken High School also got some unwelcome surprises from the clouds, and the game underwent a lengthy delay. Some boosters, however, stuck around for the duration of play, watching the Green Hornets face Lower Richland.

Rashad Roland, Aiken's varsity cheer coach, said the evening's flow was a little strange, with a weather delay coming on top of COVID-19 concerns from the past few weeks in particular. "We had one (such delay) like two years ago, but it only lasted 30 minutes. This one has been the longest, and I think with COVID, everybody's just ready to get the game back on, so I'm shocked to see all these people still out here, to cheer them on," he said, early in the third quarter.

He noted that Aiken's 2020 football schedule was severely curtailed due to the pandemic, so the chance to have a home game immediately was welcome.

Making plans to generate some happy noise in Friday's action in Williston was Hal Mundy, a 1990 Williston-Elko graduate. Mundy, who played football for the Blue Devils, is also largely known as the creator and operator of the train horn that pierces the local air on Friday evenings in the fall, adding to the celebration every time the Blue Devils score.

Mundy noted that the Blue Devils were looking to play host to Barnwell Friday evening and hoping to avoid any rude surprises due to COVID-19, which has forced some local athletic cancellations this month. "I hope we maintain and keep playing, just for those kids' sakes. I'd hate to be a senior and not be able to play. You might not have the best season, but you've still got that team that you live with for the rest of your life," he said.

The 2021 schedule, for several other local teams, still offers a few more days to prepare for the season's first official contact. Graniteville resident Lance Thomas, a 1983 graduate of Midland Valley High School, is a part of the "chain gang" for the Mustangs' home games, and is looking forward to the Mustangs' first contest, set for Aug. 27 at home versus Strom Thurmond.

Thomas said he is hoping for "some form of normalcy," with things looking relatively good at the moment, regarding COVID-19 restrictions. "I live about 500 yards from the school," he added.

"A brand-new coach" is the most prominent development in this year's football program, he said, referring to Earl Chaptman, whose most recent role was as Camden's defensive coordinator. "I was on the interview committee for the coaching change, and we're excited about what Coach Chaptman's gonna bring, and ... we know there's going to be challenges, but just seeing what product takes the field and hoping they're competitive."

Chaptman, Thomas and dozens of their young neighbors in orange and blue had some head-to-head action earlier this month, in a scrimmage at home versus Lexington.

Fox Creek, meanwhile, had to scrap its plans for a Friday game at East Clarendon, in Turbeville, due to COVID-19 concerns, and — following some fast rescheduling — is now on track for a game today in Columbia, at Ben Lippen. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

This is to be the first Fox Creek game for the Predators' head coach: Lemuel Lackey, who has decades of sideline experience and is largely known for a string of successful seasons at Augusta-area schools, including Laney and (most recently) Evans.