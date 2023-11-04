Football results: Big Central Conference playoff roundup for Week 10

CHECK BACK THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND. THIS ROUNDUP WILL BE UPDATED AS GAMES ARE REPORTED!

North 1 Group 5

Passaic Tech 35, Union 7: Renick Dorilas ripped off a 66-yard second-quarter touchdown run to get Union on the board, but it wasn’t enough and the fifth-seeded Farmers fell at the No. 1 seed in Friday’s semifinals.

South Group 5

Marlboro 12, Hillsborough 0: A pair of Marlboro field goals and a third-quarter touchdown was all the No. 3 seed needed to eliminate second-seeded Hillsborough.

Central Group 1

Glassboro 20, South Hunterdon 0: The second-seeded Eagles finish their season 9-2.

Non-Public B

Holy Spirit 36, Immaculata 33: Owen Blum caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mason Geis with 42 seconds left in regulation for Immaculata, but fourth-seeded Holy Spirit found the game-winning touchdown 31 seconds later to eliminate the No. 5 seed. Geis finished with four touchdown passes for Immaculata, including two to Blum, with Cole Hayden and Anthony Brown also hauling in TD tosses. Joe Fleming ran for a score for Lata.

