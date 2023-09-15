Football results: Big Central Conference and area roundup for Week 3

CHECK BACK THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND. THIS ROUNDUP WILL BE UPDATED AS GAMES ARE REPORTED!

THURSDAY

Governor Livingston 34, J.P. Stevens 0: Lucciano Santamaria threw two touchdown passes to Matt Shaffer as Governor Livingston pitched its second-straight shutout. The Highlanders (3-1) edged North Plainfield 2-0 last week. Thursday, GL’s offense also opened up. Santamaria connected with Shaffer for scores of 31 and 46 yards in the second quarter as GL led 20-0 at halftime. Jack Dally rushed for two touchdowns and had seven tackles. Owen Chait had a team-high 80 rushing yards on 10 carries and chipped in eight tackles. Patrick Kingsley added five tackles and forced a fumble. Grant Young closed the scoring in the fourth quarter with a one-yard TD and Mason Barker kicked four extra points. J.P. Stevens fell to 0-4.

A.L. Johnson 35, Metuchen 11: Emilio Menicucci scored three times and quarterback Robert Gallagher rushed and threw for a score as A.L. Johnson (2-1) won its second straight. The Crusaders took a 21-0 lead into halftime. Gallagher rushed for a team-high 126 yards on seven carries and scored on a 61-yard run. Menicucci picked up 81 rushing yards and crossed the end zone on runs of 30 and 1 yards. He also caught a 32-yard TD pass from Gallagher. Joshua Maltez-Torres added a 25-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 52 yards on six carries. Maltez-Torres and Menicucci each had eight tackles to lead the defense. Metuchen fell to 1-2.

Westfield 23, Elizabeth 21: Josh Caramagno rushed for 127 yards on 23 carries and scored two times as Westfield earned the win. The Blue Devils (1-2) led 17-14 at halftime. Caramagno scored on runs from 1 and 6 yards. Quarterback Maxwell Cho rushed in a 7-yard touchdown and 11-of-17 for 135 yards in the air. Colin Coyle five catches for 80 yards and Caramagno (3 catches) and Enzo Ferreo (2 catches) each had 20 receiving yards. Nikolas Lukis added an 18-yard field goal. For Elizabeth (0-4), Arique Flemming went 18-of-26 for 238 yards with a 3-yard TD pass to Ibn McDaniels. Nireese McDougald (1 yard) and Jamad Lyles (3 yards) added short touchdown runs. Nahjae Smith had five catches for a team-high 85 yards.

