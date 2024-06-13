Football recruiting: Zionsville WR Eugene Hilton to make college decision Friday

Zionsville star wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. will make his college commitment announcement 5 p.m., Friday.

Hilton, the son of former Colts’ star T.Y. Hilton, is one of the top prospects in the state and rated as a four-star recruit on the 247Sports composite list. He told IndyStar last month Wisconsin was one of the schools making a push for him prior to his official visit.

“It’s a great relationship,” Hilton said of Wisconsin. “I love talking to coach ‘G’ (Wisconsin receivers coach Kenny Guiton joined the staff in January after three years at Arkansas), the receivers coach. He’s a fun guy. I like being around him the times we see each other and all that. I have a great relationship with him and a pretty good relationship with all the staff over there. … I’m really just looking forward to seeing Madison and seeing what they have to offer.”

Zionsville High School junior Eugene Hilton (2) reaches over the defense of Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Donovan Rhodes (0) to pull in a reception during the second half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zionsville High School.

Hilton's final seven schools are Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla). Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue and Wisconsin. Clemson and Michigan were schools he listed last month. Hilton caught 46 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games a junior.

There appears to be momentum for Wisconsin after he took an official visit to Madison last weekend. Tom Loy, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, made a “crystal ball” prediction on Wednesday for Hilton to commit to the Badgers. Another recruiting service, On3sports, has Hilton as a 50.8% chance to commit to Wisconsin in its recruiting prediction machine with Georgia at 43.8%. Steve Wiltfong, a recruiting insider for On3, has also predicted Hilton to Wisconsin.

Hilton plans to graduate in December and enroll early in college.

Hilton has a family connection at Georgia. Receivers’ coach James Coley was the offensive coordinator at Florida International in 2007 and recruited T.Y. Hilton to FIU

“I love how they compete,” Hilton said of Georgia. “They come out there every day and compete, you can tell. And they develop guys. … When you go down there, you can tell it’s different.”

