Football recruiting: Westfield kicker Brody Boehm headed to SEC

One of the area’s top kickers will play college football in the Southeastern Conference.

Westfield senior kicker/punter Brody Boehm committed to Missouri on Monday night following a weekend visit. Boehm was recruited to the SEC program as a preferred walk-on.

“I’m looking forward to opening a new chapter in my life at Mizzou,” Boehm said. “Everything about the school really piqued my interest on my visit.”

Missouri has had success with Indiana kickers. Harrison Mevis, the Mr. Football position award winner for kicker in 2019, booted a 61-yard field goal to defeat Kansas State 30-27 and set an SEC record for the longest field goal. Mevis declared for the NFL draft after setting Missouri’s all-time record for points, connecting on 86-of-103 field goal attempts and 145-of-146 extra points.

Boehm, who was being recruited to Appalachian State as a punter, said he preferred the opportunity to kick. He was 6-for-12 on field goals as a senior and 48-for-49 on extra points. He also booted 45 of his 67 kickoffs for touchbacks and averaged 37.3 yards per punt.

“That is something that really comes in handy being a combo,” Boehm said. “It opens up more doors to different schools.”

Missouri has a kicker returning, Blake Craig, who will be a sophomore. Craig set multiple records in high school at Kansas City's Liberty North, including career field goals (45).

“He’s good,” Boehm said. “We are going to make each other battle and get better day in and day out.”

Boehm, who was named a US Army All-American as a senior, along with Brownsburg kicker Spencer Porath, a Purdue recruit. Porath is the No. 13-ranked kicker in the country by Kohl’s Kicking Camps, with Boehm three spots behind at No. 16 in the 2024 class.

The regular signing period for football begins on Feb. 7.

