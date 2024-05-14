Football recruiting: New Vero Beach QB EJ White shows glimpses in limited spring game

VERO BEACH — Vero Beach’s offense didn’t get too many opportunities during Monday’s spring game, but coach Lenny Jankowski liked what he saw from rising junior EJ White at quarterback.

The game was called following a 1 hour, 12-minute delay because of lightning in the area. Vero Beach led 6-3 with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter when play stopped. The lone touchdown in the game was a 67-yard fumble return by Vero Beach’s Affeon Rivers.

White, who is committed to Florida State commit as an athlete, completed 5 of 10 passes for 53 yards and had 20 yards on eight carries against West Boca.

Vero Beach's EJ White (11) looks for a receiver in a high school spring football game against West Boca Raton Monday, May 13, 2024, at Vero Beach High School.

“He really had an outstanding spring, so this caps the end of the spring,” Jankowski said. “When you look at the whole body of work and just watching his improvement each and every day, his commitment to the position, I think he’s playing well. We had the ball limited possessions with limited plays and what we asked him to do against a stout defense.”

White primarily played wide receiver and defensive back for Vero Beach last season. He is replacing Tyler Aronson, who is now at SMU.

White drove the offense down the field following the opening kickoff, but the drive stalled inside West Boca’s 5-yard line. In addition to his passing, the 6-foot-2, 152-pound White brings a dual threat ability that should be intriguing in Vero Beach’s spread offense.

“For his first time as a starter and going against a team like this in a situation like this, I think it's been good," Jankowski said. "I’m excited. He’s fun.”

West Boca RB Javian Mallory showcases catching ability

Javian Mallory’s ability to run the ball is well known, but it was his pass catching ability that turned heads on Monday.

West Boca Raton's Javian Mallory (3) is tackled by Vero Beach's Affeon Rivers (34) in a high school spring football game Monday, May 13, 2024, at Vero Beach High School.

Mallory, West Boca’s standout rising junior running back, had three carries for 22 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards against Vero Beach.

While the teams didn’t get a full four quarters in, the limited time was more than enough for Mallory to make an impression.

The 6-foot, 205-pound back caught a 17-yard pass on third and long and later had a 19-yard catch for a first down. The 19-yard catch and run was the longest play of the game.

“That’s the thing Javian does to separate himself from any other back in the country is not only to catch the ball in the backfield but also to line up and be of your best wide receivers,” Bulls coach Dylan Potts said. “He’s just dynamic wherever you put him. He has a great understanding of the offense, a great understanding of football and he can really impact the game at receiver, too.”

Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia among colleges with coaches at game

Several college coaches were at Monday’s game, including Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis, Florida State co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon, Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, Georgia co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and Michigan offensive run game coordinator/running backs coach Tony Alford. USF, FAU, Georgia State, Bethune-Cookman also had coaches at the game.

Knowles and Laurinaitis stuck around during the weather delay and spent a few minutes with Vero Beach linebacker TJ Alford, an Ohio State commit, shortly before the game was called.

