Football recruiting: Cathedral quarterback Danny O'Neil commits to San Diego State

One of the state’s top high school quarterbacks is headed to the West Coast.

Cathedral senior Danny O’Neil, announced his commitment to San Diego State on Wednesday after making an official visit to the school over the weekend. O’Neil was previously committed to Colorado but reopened his recruitment after the season due to “instability” on the Colorado coaching staff. The following week, Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was hired as the coach at San Diego State.

Cathedral Fighting Irish quarterback Danny O'Neil (2) searches to throw the ball Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, during the game at Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg. The Brownsburg Bulldogs defeated the Cathedral Fighting Irish, 45-31.

“I felt very comfortable with the coaching staff having already known (coach Lewis),” O’Neil said. “My family wanted to see what the school and area had to offer and it really blew us away.”

O’Neil, a three-year starter for Cathedral and two-time City player of the year, passed for 7,881 yards and 99 touchdowns and ran for 1,242 yards and 27 TDs for his career. He is the is the all-time passing yardage leader at Cathedral by more than 3,000 yards and also holds career records for passing TDs, completions (633) and attempts (1,014).

Lewis hired Matt Johnson, who he previously worked with at Syracuse and Kent State, as the San Diego State quarterbacks coach.

O’Neil originally committed to Colorado in March over multiple offers, including Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Purdue, Wake Forest and others. He helped the Irish to a Class 5A state championship as a sophomore and then to an 18-6 season the past two years, winning a regional and two sectional titles in 6A.

O’Neil will be an early enrollee at San Diego State, which was 4-8 last season in Brady Hoke’s final season as coach. The Aztecs have a long history of success, however, including winning seasons and bowl appearances in 12 of 13 seasons from 2010 to 2022.

San Diego State opened a new on-campus 35,000-capacity stadium in 2022.

“The facilities were nice,” O’Neil said of his visit. “The brand new stadium is awesome and the other recruits and people on the team that I met seemed like really good guys. I’m excited to get to work.”

O’Neil is one of four Cathedral football players expected to sign next week in the early period, joining tight end Zach Meeks (Miami-Ohio), linebacker Jackson Weingart (Army) and defensive tackle Devaughn Perkins (Youngstown State).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Football recruiting: Indy QB Danny O'Neil commits to San Diego State