Football recruiting: Cathedral QB Danny O'Neil decommits from Colorado

One of the state’s top quarterbacks is back on the market.

Cathedral senior Danny O’Neil, who committed to Colorado and coach Deion Sanders in March, will reopen his recruitment, Cathedral coach Bill Peebles said Monday.

The 6-1, 190-pound O’Neil, rated as a three-star prospect at the No. 8 in-state player in the 2024 class by 247Sports, completed 61.6% of his passes as a senior for 2,068 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and rushed for 722 yards and eight TDs.

In March, O’Neil said Colorado checked “every box.”

“I just feel like it’s a place where I can come in, I know the offense and like the coaches and feel like I can come in early and play,” he said at the time of his commitment.

Cathedral Fighting Irish quarterback Danny O'Neil (2) rushes up the field Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 6A regional championship game at Key Stadium at University of Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Cathedral Fighting Irish, 27-24.

Colorado struggled down the stretch after a fast start in Sanders’ first season, losing six consecutive games to close the season at 4-8. Another top quarterback recruit, 2025 prospect Antwann Hill Jr., announced Sunday he was pulling his commitment from Colorado.

Illinois and Kentucky were at least two of the schools that were high on O’Neil’s list prior to his commitment. Louisville, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Syracuse, West Virginia and Wake Forest were also among his offers.

The recruiting cycle will move quickly as the transfer portal opens. The early signing period for high school seniors begins Dec. 21. Brownsburg receiver Corey Smith, another top in-state recruit, announced over the weekend he was pulling his commitment from Minnesota.

For his career, O’Neil passed for 7,786 yards and 98 TDs with and rushed for 1,326 yards and 27 scores.

