Football recruiting: Catch up with flurry of Indy-area prospects committing

Football recruiting is ramping up significantly in June.

Here is an update on some of the happenings among Central Indiana prospects:

Lawrence Central TE Nizyi Davis commits to Wisconsin

Lawrence Central tight end Nizyi Davis committed to Wisconsin.

Lawrence Central tight end Nizyi Davis committed to Wisconsin on Monday. The 6-6, 210-pound Davis is one of the most physically talented prospects in the 2025 class. He caught 29 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown as a junior but missed his junior year of basketball due to injury. Davis is an athletic tight end who is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 12 overall player in the state on the 247Sports composite list.

Davis had multiple offers, including Kansas, Louisville and Purdue. The recruiting service On3 has Davis ranked as the No. 45 tight end in the 2025 class in the country. Davis is the 16th recruit in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, which currently ranks No. 13 in the country by 247Sports.

“Nizyi has a really high ceiling and a great chance to play on Sundays if he continues to fall in love with the game,” Lawrence Central coach Will Patterson said. “I think he’s one of the best at his position in the country and we’re looking forward to seeing him evolve this season.”

Lawrence North WR Davion Chandler commits to Illinois

Lawrence North Wildcats Davion Chandler (8) makes a catch in the end zone, scoring a touchdown for the Wildcats during the game between Lawrence Central Bears and Lawrence North Wildcats Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. Wildcats bested Bears 38-16 in this class 6A sectional semifinals

Lawrence North speedster receiver Davion Chandler committed to Illinois following his weekend official visit. The 6-foot, 170-pound Chandler caught 40 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. Chandler, a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 11 in-state prospect, had planned official visits to Wisconsin and Indiana for later this month. He also had offers from Boston College, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Purdue and West Virginia, among others.

Ben Davis DL Isaiah White commits to Illinois

Ben Davis defensive lineman Isaiah White has official visits lined up for Illinois, Louisville, Boston College and Washington.

Ben Davis defensive lineman Isaiah White committed to Illinois following his weekend official visit. The 6-3, 300-pound White had 69 tackles and 7 ½ sacks as a junior for the Class 6A state champions. The three-star prospect also had taken an official visit to Louisville and had two more scheduled this month to Boston College and Washington.

Something to watch here, too, is Illinois offered a scholarship to White’s brother, Isaac White, a running back who ran for 312 yards and three TDs last year as a junior.

Lawrence North DB Jerome Smith commits to Miami (Ohio)

Cathedral Fighting Irish Keith Long (17) is tackled by Lawrence North Wildcats free safety Jerome Smith (11) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 6A sectional championship game at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. The Cathedral Fighting Irish defeated the Lawrence North Wildcats, 20-3.

Jerome Smith, a three-star safety from Lawrence North, committed to Miami of Ohio last week. Smith, who had offers from several Mid-American Conference schools, made 39 tackles, two interceptions and caused one fumble last as a junior. The track standout is ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the class by 247Sports.

