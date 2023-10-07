Football: Quincy drops shootout with Erie Mason; Tekonsha blanked by Litchfield

MASON – The Quincy Orioles dropped a shootout with Erie Mason Friday night in non-conference football action, falling by the score of 52-27.

The high scoring affair was a two-score game at the half, with Erie Mason holding a 34-19 lead heading to the locker rooms. Erie Mason came roaring out of the break, scoring 18 quick points to put the game away enroute to the 25-point win.

There was no shortage of offense Friday night, as the two teams combined for 928 total yards of offense. Quincy won the passing game, out gaining Erie Mason 243-210 while Erie Mason carried a large lead on the ground, out gaining Quincy 355-120.

Quincy struggled mightily converting on third down, finishing the night at 0 for 9, in addition to only converting 1 of 6 fourth down conversions. Erie Mason on the other hand converted 8 of 16 third downs and 5 for 6 on fourth.

Erie Mason used their passing game to build their halftime lead, although Quincy tried to stick tough with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Brennen Allman to Alex Dunn, followed by a Noah Pearson 34-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to make it a one score game at 20-13.

Erie Mason rattled off two big scores to end the second quarter, sandwiched around a Ryan Kempter 41-yard touchdown reception from Allman, bringing the halftime score to 34-19.

Three touchdowns to start the scoring in the second half by Erie Mason put the game away, although Quincy did find the end zone one more time on a 29-yard pass from Alex Barry in the fourth quarter.

Junior Brennen Allman had a big game at the quarterback spot for Quincy, completing 13 of 25 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Barry also completed 1 of 3 passes for 29 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Quincy was led in receiving by Joe Smith who had five catches for 90 yards, followed by Ryan Kempter with four catches for 76 yards and a score. Alex Dunn added two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Noah Pearson led the Quincy rushing attack on the night, running the ball 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively the Orioles were paced by Grant Holroyd with 12 tackles, one for a loss, while Grayson Laney had a monster game with eight tackles, two for a loss, and two sacks.

Also adding to the Quincy defense was Max Barve with eight tackles, one for a loss; Nash Fitton with eight tackles, one for a loss; Noah Pearson with five tackles; Brennan Allman with six tackles; and Joseph Smith with five tackles.

With the loss Quincy falls to 2-5 overall on the season, while Erie Mason improves to 4-3 overall on the season. Quincy will see action again next Friday when they host Summefield for Youth Football Night.

Tekonsha blanked by Litchfield in 8-player football

TEKONSHA – The Tekonsha 8-player football team found the going tough Friday night, as the Indians were held scoreless in a tough conference battle with rival Litchfield, falling by the score of 24-0.

Litchfield scored midway through the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by Pedroza and never looked back, added a 4-yard touchdown run by Tyler Bills before the half to build the lead to 12-0.

The second half saw the Terriers put things away as with two scores through the air as Bills found Campbell from 21-yards out and Alvarez from 48-yards away to find the final score of 24-0.

The game was far from clean on both sides, as the teams combined for 17 penalties for 176 yards.

Tekonsha only managed 96 yards of total offense, all on the ground, led by Ben Mead with 16 carries for 55 yards.

Defensively Tekonsha was led by Mead who had a team high 13 tackles to go with one tackle for a loss and four quarterback sacks.

Josh Bailey added six tackles, one for a loss, with two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery while Dylan Griffith chipped in four tackles, two sacks, and one tackle for a loss.

With the loss Tekonsha falls to 2-5 on the season, 2-4 in the Southern Michigan 8-man Football League. Tekonsha will return to the field next Friday when they travel to Athens for a non-conference showdown.

