FOOTBALL PRIMER: Banner day for local athletes playing college football

HONOR ROLL

RUSHING/RECEIVING

(100 yards or multiple TDs)

Kenji Johnson, Rider – 263 total yards, 2 TDs

Luke Sams, Jacksboro – 211 total yards, 5 TDs (9 tackles)

Elijah Jackson, Rider – 160 rushing, 3 TDs

Rylan Monsey, Graham – 147 total yards, TD

Brayden Berend, Windthorst – 128 receiving, TD

Kolby Teakell, Windthorst – 56 receiving, 2 TDs

Preston Pitts, Hirschi – 2 receiving TDs

Javian Frazier, Hirschi – 2 rushing TDs

PASSING

(250 yards or multiple TDs)

Lando Belcher, Jacksboro – 283 yards, 2 TDs (58 rushing)

Brock Belcher, Windthorst – 254 yards, 3 TDs (33 rushing)

Joe Castles, Rider – 138 yards, 2 TDs

Jimmell McFalls, Hirschi – 2 passing TDs

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

(15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)

Reginald Demps, Hirschi – fumble recovery TD

Jailyn Gibbs, Rider – 13 tackles, 8 TFL

Hunter Moffitt, Jacksboro – 21 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Marcus Olivarez, Jacksboro – 17 tackles, TFL, sack

Conner Schreiber, Windthorst – 17 tackles

Isaiah Watson, Rider – 2 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries

SIX–MAN

Isaac King, Newcastle – 479 rushing, 7 TDs (157 passing, 3 TDs)

Cameron Hernandez, Knox City – 112 rushing, 4 TDs

Triston Clemons, Newcastle – 92 rushing, 2 TDs

Ty Strawbridge, Newcastle – 60 receiving, 2 TDs

Grayson Rigdon, Benjamin – 6 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs

Keegan Hayes, Benjamin – 3 receiving TDs, 3 rushing TDs

REGIONAL ROUND PLAYOFFS

Region I-5A Division II

Rider (10-2) vs. Frisco Emerson (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells

Region II-3A Division II

Holliday (11-1) vs. Jacksboro (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Graham

Class A Division II State Quarterfinals

Benjamin (12-0) vs. Jayton (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Hermleigh

GAMES IN AREA

Region I-5A Division I

Abilene (10-2) vs. Northwest (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium

Region I-3A Division I

Clyde (11-1) vs. Brock (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Graham

Paradise (11-1) vs. Bushland (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Vernon

COLLEGE CONNECTION

This is a list of former Wichita Falls area athletes who competed at the Division I college level last week. Athletes who competed in a game but didn’t start or register stats are listed below. Athletes competing at the Division II or lower levels who had noteworthy performances are also listed. Are we missing a player? Send an email to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

E’Maurion Banks, DL, Texas Tech (Rider)

Banks recorded two tackles and blocked an extra point in Tech’s 24-23 win against UCF on Saturday. Banks has 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and 0.5 sack, on the season. Banks and the Red Raiders visit Texas in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a game televised on ABC.

Jed Castles, TE, Abilene Christian (Rider)

Castles caught three passes for 15 yards in a 38-10 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Castles finished the season with 24 receptions for 241 yards and three TDs. The Wildcats finished the season 5-6.

Cirby Coheley, LB, Abilene Christian (Iowa Park)

Coheley recorded a team-high 13 tackles, including three sacks, and returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in a 38-10 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Coheley was named FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including eight for loss and 5.5 sacks, with three interceptions. The Wildcats finished the season 5-6.

Abilene Christian linebacker Cirby Coheley, left, reacts with teammate Izaiah Kelley (25) after a pick-six touchdown against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Station, Texas.

Ezekiel Holmes, DL, Illinois (Hirschi)

Holmes notched one tackle in the Illini’s 15-13 loss to Iowa on Saturday. Holmes has eight tackles, including two for loss, on the season. Holmes and the Illini host Northwestern in Big Ten action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on the Big Ten Network.

Tucker Horn, QB, Trinity (Graham)

Horn completed 23 of 28 passes for 300 yards and two TDs in Trinity’s 20-7 playoff victory against Hardin-Simmons on Saturday. Horn has completed 217 of 297 passes for 2,916 yards, 30 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Horn and the Tigers play North Central (Ill.) in the second round of the playoffs at a time to be determined Saturday.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Rider)

Rodriguez recorded a team-high 12 tackles in Texas Tech’s 24-23 victory against UCF on Saturday. Rodriguez has 24 tackles, including one for loss, and a fumble recovery in four games this season. Rodriguez and the Red Raiders visit Texas in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a game televised on ABC.

Jaydon Southard, LB, Stephen F. Austin (Iowa Park)

Southard recorded one tackle in Stephen F. Austin’s 38-26 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Southard finished the season with 12 tackles. The Lumberjacks finished the season with a 3-8 record. .

Played but didn’t register stats — Noah Caldwell, TE, Abilene Christian (Electra); Luke Gambs, DL, Abilene Christian (Rider).

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls area high school football playoff honor roll