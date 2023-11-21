FOOTBALL PRIMER: Banner day for local athletes playing college football
HONOR ROLL
RUSHING/RECEIVING
(100 yards or multiple TDs)
Kenji Johnson, Rider – 263 total yards, 2 TDs
Luke Sams, Jacksboro – 211 total yards, 5 TDs (9 tackles)
Elijah Jackson, Rider – 160 rushing, 3 TDs
Rylan Monsey, Graham – 147 total yards, TD
Brayden Berend, Windthorst – 128 receiving, TD
Kolby Teakell, Windthorst – 56 receiving, 2 TDs
Preston Pitts, Hirschi – 2 receiving TDs
Javian Frazier, Hirschi – 2 rushing TDs
PASSING
(250 yards or multiple TDs)
Lando Belcher, Jacksboro – 283 yards, 2 TDs (58 rushing)
Brock Belcher, Windthorst – 254 yards, 3 TDs (33 rushing)
Joe Castles, Rider – 138 yards, 2 TDs
Jimmell McFalls, Hirschi – 2 passing TDs
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
(15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)
Reginald Demps, Hirschi – fumble recovery TD
Jailyn Gibbs, Rider – 13 tackles, 8 TFL
Hunter Moffitt, Jacksboro – 21 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks
Marcus Olivarez, Jacksboro – 17 tackles, TFL, sack
Conner Schreiber, Windthorst – 17 tackles
Isaiah Watson, Rider – 2 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries
SIX–MAN
Isaac King, Newcastle – 479 rushing, 7 TDs (157 passing, 3 TDs)
Cameron Hernandez, Knox City – 112 rushing, 4 TDs
Triston Clemons, Newcastle – 92 rushing, 2 TDs
Ty Strawbridge, Newcastle – 60 receiving, 2 TDs
Grayson Rigdon, Benjamin – 6 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs
Keegan Hayes, Benjamin – 3 receiving TDs, 3 rushing TDs
REGIONAL ROUND PLAYOFFS
Region I-5A Division II
Rider (10-2) vs. Frisco Emerson (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells
Region II-3A Division II
Holliday (11-1) vs. Jacksboro (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Graham
Class A Division II State Quarterfinals
Benjamin (12-0) vs. Jayton (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Hermleigh
GAMES IN AREA
Region I-5A Division I
Abilene (10-2) vs. Northwest (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium
Region I-3A Division I
Clyde (11-1) vs. Brock (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Graham
Paradise (11-1) vs. Bushland (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Vernon
COLLEGE CONNECTION
This is a list of former Wichita Falls area athletes who competed at the Division I college level last week. Athletes who competed in a game but didn’t start or register stats are listed below. Athletes competing at the Division II or lower levels who had noteworthy performances are also listed. Are we missing a player? Send an email to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.
E’Maurion Banks, DL, Texas Tech (Rider)
Banks recorded two tackles and blocked an extra point in Tech’s 24-23 win against UCF on Saturday. Banks has 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and 0.5 sack, on the season. Banks and the Red Raiders visit Texas in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a game televised on ABC.
Jed Castles, TE, Abilene Christian (Rider)
Castles caught three passes for 15 yards in a 38-10 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Castles finished the season with 24 receptions for 241 yards and three TDs. The Wildcats finished the season 5-6.
Cirby Coheley, LB, Abilene Christian (Iowa Park)
Coheley recorded a team-high 13 tackles, including three sacks, and returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in a 38-10 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Coheley was named FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including eight for loss and 5.5 sacks, with three interceptions. The Wildcats finished the season 5-6.
Ezekiel Holmes, DL, Illinois (Hirschi)
Holmes notched one tackle in the Illini’s 15-13 loss to Iowa on Saturday. Holmes has eight tackles, including two for loss, on the season. Holmes and the Illini host Northwestern in Big Ten action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on the Big Ten Network.
Tucker Horn, QB, Trinity (Graham)
Horn completed 23 of 28 passes for 300 yards and two TDs in Trinity’s 20-7 playoff victory against Hardin-Simmons on Saturday. Horn has completed 217 of 297 passes for 2,916 yards, 30 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Horn and the Tigers play North Central (Ill.) in the second round of the playoffs at a time to be determined Saturday.
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Rider)
Rodriguez recorded a team-high 12 tackles in Texas Tech’s 24-23 victory against UCF on Saturday. Rodriguez has 24 tackles, including one for loss, and a fumble recovery in four games this season. Rodriguez and the Red Raiders visit Texas in Big 12 action at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a game televised on ABC.
Jaydon Southard, LB, Stephen F. Austin (Iowa Park)
Southard recorded one tackle in Stephen F. Austin’s 38-26 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Southard finished the season with 12 tackles. The Lumberjacks finished the season with a 3-8 record. .
Played but didn’t register stats — Noah Caldwell, TE, Abilene Christian (Electra); Luke Gambs, DL, Abilene Christian (Rider).
