Football previews, 2S: State champion QB Nikao Smith's return boosts Yulee's Hornets

When a state champion comes to town, everything changes.

The hopes are soaring higher this year near the northeastern tip of the Florida map in Yulee, where the return of champion quarterback Nikao Smith has invigorated postseason hopes miles from the border of the Peach State and the Sunshine State.

After qualifying for last year's regional playoffs, losing 16-6 to Baker County in the first round, Yulee is now dreaming of its deepest postseason run since Derrick Henry rewrote Florida's rushing record books during four unforgettable seasons from 2009 to 2012.

Henry bulldozed through nearly every rushing record — including Ken Hall's national career mark set in 1953 — to carry the Hornets all the way to the Florida High School Athletic Association semifinals in 2012, where they finally bashed into a roadblock in 11-time champion Bolles.

For the new generation of Hornets, Henry is an inspiration, even though he's now playing nearly 500 miles away with the Tennessee Titans. Just maybe, this year's Yulee could be the town's next team to go deep into postseason.

"His presence definitely pushes us," head coach Kyle Dougherty said. "It lets our kids know that you can go anywhere from anywhere. Yulee, Florida, it can put people in just as high a level in college football and the NFL as anywhere else in the country, and our kids know and realize that.

"The same weight room that he lifted in, it's the same weight room we currently lift out of right now."

RETURN OF A CHAMPION

Yulee linemen huddle during high school football practice on August 10, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Nikao Smith isn't on the national yardage leaderboard, but he brings one item to town that even Henry couldn't claim in high school: a state championship ring.

Last December, Smith started behind center to lead Ware County to the Georgia High School Association championship inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. For the year, he completed 161 of 287 passes for 2,492 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and his impact on Yulee goes beyond the numbers.

"To have that kind of leadership that he has, his charisma and presence on the field and his ability to play in big games, I think that's going to help a bunch for us," Dougherty said.

Smith isn't an outsider to the program. He attended Yulee two years ago before moving across the state line in 2022, so he already has familiarity with the school, the surroundings and Dougherty's system. His intangible contributions might be the most important of all.

"He was always a very cool and calm kid, but you can definitely see that games aren't rattling him, situations and moments don't rattle him," Dougherty said. "He's just really calm and he's a very positive person, always uplifting everybody, cheering everybody on."

LINING THEM UP

The question for Yulee: How quickly will the offense, Smith included, find a winning rhythm? The Hornets suffered heavy graduation losses over the summer, including leading wide receiver Zack Drawdy.

Several of those position battles have begun to take shape over the summer, particularly an offensive line that's young but gaining in cohesion.

"Everybody's attitude has gotten better since the beginning of the year, and we're all working a little bit harder," offensive lineman Cayden Ricks said.

The big challenge for Yulee's offense will be overcoming those growing pains before the most important games kick off. Their District 5-2S slate begins Sept. 29 against rival Fernandina Beach, followed by matchups against the district's 2022 leaders, Baldwin and Baker County.

"I just hope that we handle it positively early on," Dougherty said. "If we overcome those things, we'll probably see positive results on the scoreboard."

DEFENSE READY TO KEEP PACE

Yulee's Rylan Hale (10) tackles Baker County running back Cam Smith during the teams' 2022 game.

Smith's return isn't the only thing that has Hornet fans buzzing.

A defense that was already among Northeast Florida's tightest last year (15.1 points allowed per game) isn't letting up. During the spring jamboree, Yulee's defense held its opponents to fewer than 50 combined yards.

"That defensive unit is really talented and they've only gotten better," Dougherty said.

The defense brings back several of its leaders. Safety L.J. Jacobs has multiple Football Bowl Subdivision offers, fellow defensive back Santonio Martin committed to Alabama A&M at the start of August and two-way ace Rylan Hale put together one of Northeast Florida's most complete all-around seasons: five touchdowns on offense, 90 tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and even a couple of punt blocks.

The hope: In 2023, the Hornets won't be one-and-done once November rolls around.

"I'm trying to match [last year], but I want to win some playoff games this year," Ricks said. "We want to go win at least two."

DISTRICT 4-2S

SUWANNEE

Head coach: Kyler Hall, eighth year (43-34); 13th year overall (70-61).

Last year: 10-3; lost 38-13 to Florida High in Region 1-2A final.

Key returners: Delwyn Allen (LB, Jr., 5-11, 185); P.J. Davis (DB, Sr., 5-10, 160); Kodi Lang (QB, Sr., 6-0, 180); Marquavious Owens (RB/DB, Sr., 5-7, 165).

Outlook: Are there enough playmakers to overcome the departure of Javarion Smith and his 1,459 all-purpose yards? It's possible: Just as in 2022, Lang is a player to watch, but he's moving from receiver to quarterback after the run to the regional final. Tailback Owens is not only a 1,187-yard ground gainer but also a state weightlifting champion. If the defense plays anywhere near last year's 13-point-per-game standard, Suwannee is in sound shape.

DISTRICT 5-2S

BAKER COUNTY

Baker County's Davion Dean (2) hauls in a reception against Yulee in 2022. Dean, who played multiple positions for the Wildcats last year, enters preseason at quarterback.

Head coach: Kevin Mays, fifth year (36-15); 12th year overall (86-42).

Last year: 9-4; lost 28-17 to Bradford in Region 1-2S final.

Key returners: Seth Chestnut (LB, Jr., 6-1, 210); Nathan Crawford (C, Sr., 5-11, 230); Kale Crews (LB, Jr., 6-1, 190); Davion Dean (QB, Jr., 6-1, 185); Phillip Jackson (DT, Jr., 6-1, 225); Makhai Mosley (WR/S, Sr., 6-2, 175); Tucker Thrift (DE, Sr., 5-10, 195); Ke'nais Williams (RB, Jr., 5-10, 210)

Key newcomers: Benny Lewis (RB, Sr., 5-9, 185); Malakhi Lewis (RB, Jr., 5-9, 180).

Outlook: There's triple trouble in the ground game for the Wildcats, who add the game-breaking Lewis duo via transfer to add instant energy to an offense that also returns Williams (6.8 yards per carry) and an athletic QB in Dean, who gained nearly 500 yards on his own. The defense is younger, but junior linebacker Chestnut ranks among the area's top tacklers. Expect an eighth consecutive season of playoff football in Macclenny.

BALDWIN

Head coach: Robert Shields, fifth year (31-12).

Last year: 9-3; lost 31-29 to Baker County in Region 1-2S semifinal.

Key returners: Octavius Barnes (LB, Sr., 5-11, 205); Synorice Barnes (DL, Jr., 6-0, 220); Kelvin Brown (WR, So., 5-10, 160); Mason Carter (DE, Sr., 6-5, 201); Derayl Gathers (WR, So., 6-0, 165); Kenneth Huntley (OL, Sr., 6-3, 265); Dominic Simon (C, Sr., 5-10, 225).

Key newcomers: Malik Morrison (QB, Fr., 6-0, 205).

Outlook: Baldwin's already-solid defense might be even better in 2023 with the development of a fearsome pass rusher in Vanderbilt-committed Carter, among the fastest-rising recruits in Northeast Florida. The offense is young but appears to be building toward an promising future with sophomore receiver Brown, who caught 15 passes last fall, and multi-sport quarterback Morrison.

FERNANDINA BEACH

Head coach: Apollo Wright, second year (4-6).

Last year: 4-6.

Key returners: Nolan Blackard (OL, Sr., 6-4, 195); Cam Boyd (WR, Sr., 5-8, 140); Jermari Johnson (WR, Sr., 6-1, 160);Kyle Jones (TE, Sr., 6-0, 195); Josh Modupe (LB, Sr., 6-2, 217); Elijah Smith (LB, Sr., 6-2, 210).

Key newcomers: Aydin Poe (ATH, Fr., 5-10, 160).

Outlook: The Pirates weren't far off a Class 2S playoff berth last year and picked up a quality win against previously-unbeaten Palatka. Seasoned wideouts Boyd and Johnson should help Fernandina Beach make plays in the passing game and stabilize an offense that will be largely renovating its backfield.

WEST NASSAU

Head coach: Gunnar Cox, first year.

Last year: 2-8.

Key returners: Josh Bruton (RB, Jr., 6-0, 200); Will Davis (FB, Sr., 5-9, 200); Jackson Perry (QB, Sr., 6-4, 175); Seth Pettyjohn (C, Sr., 5-10, 280); Garrett Riva (LB, Jr., 6-0, 205); Connor Scaff (DL, Sr., 6-3, 200); Tucker Shuler (OT, Sr., 6-2, 265).

Key newcomers: Cole Shadurn (DB, Jr., 6-0, 170); Brian Wheat (OT, So., 6-4, 250).

Outlook: West Nassau's first step is to tighten up a defense that allowed 36.8 points per game last year, leading to the program's worst record since 1998. First-year coach Cox is stressing effort and toughness ahead of a difficult district, and he's encouraged by the early showing from three ball carriers in a busy backfield.

YULEE

Head coach: Kyle Dougherty, third year (10-11).

Last year: 6-5; lost 16-6 to Baker County in Region 2-2S quarterfinal.

Key returners: Rylan Hale (ATH, Sr., 6-2, 206); LJ Jacobs (DB, Sr., 6-2, 192); Santonio Martin (CB, Sr., 6-4, 182); Braylen Ricks (DE, Sr., 6-0, 262)

Key newcomers: Nikao Smith (QB, Sr., 6-1, 207).

Outlook: The mascot isn't the only source of buzz in Yulee. Last year's playoff visit lifted expectations for the Hornets, and so did the return of passing ace Smith, who led Ware County to a Georgia championship last year. Add a defensive unit keyed by two-way Air Force commit Hale, and Yulee has the makings of a team that could make some noise in Class 2S.

DISTRICT 6-2S

BRADFORD

Bradford's Jeremiah McKenzie throws a pass in the Class 2S state semifinal against Cocoa.

Head coach: Jamie Rodgers, second year (12-2); 12th year overall (86-45).

Last year: 12-2; lost 31-21 to Cocoa in Class 2S state semifinal.

Key returners: Torin Brazell (DE, Sr., 6-2, 250); Chason Clark (LB, Sr., 6-3, 195); Chalil Cummings (DB, Sr., 6-0, 190); Trente Jenkins (DL, Jr., 6-2, 275); Jeremiah McKenzie (ATH, Jr., 6-2, 180); Willie Pollard (RB, Sr., 5-9, 172); Dae'jon Shanks (QB/WR, Sr., 5-10, 180).

Outlook: Improving on last year's defensive record with nine shutouts might seem like Mission Impossible, but the Tornadoes are aiming for another shutout streak in 2023. Brazell, Cummings and Marshall-committed linebacker Clark lead a defense to compete against any unit in Northeast Florida. Expect fireworks in the ground game, where Pollard rushed for 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS

Head coach: Steve Reynolds, first year; fifth year overall (17-22).

Last year: 2-8.

Key returners: Cartez Daniels (RB, Sr., 6-2, 190); Tyler Duncan (OL/DL, Jr., 6-2, 300); Baylor Ford (QB, So., 5-9, 170); Darrion Grady (WR/DB, Sr., 5-8, 165); Trey Jeffries (DL, Sr., 5-9, 219); Ben Ulsch (RB/LB, Sr., 5-9, 190); Wyatt Van Zant (WR/DB, Sr., 5-10, 155).

Key newcomers: Bryce Daniels (OL/DL, Fr., 6-4, 290); Andru Siemer (WR/DB, Sr.).

Outlook: Some things are changing — longtime head coach Chuck Dickinson stepped away from the sideline after 24 years, with former Oakleaf and Bradford coach Reynolds moving up — but others remain familiar. Keystone's ground game remains strong even in its new, more balanced offense. Daniels rushed for 860 yards in 2022 and several uncompromising run blockers return, which should boost the scoring average above last year's 15.8 per game.

PALATKA

Head coach: Patrick Turner, third year (8-12); 11th year overall (54-54).

Last year: 7-4; lost 29-12 to Baldwin in Region 2-2S quarterfinal.

Key returners: Cody Adkisson (G, Sr., 6-0, 290); Elysha Campbell (LB, Jr., 6-4, 185); Arterrian Godfrey (S, Sr., 5-8, 155); Amaryan Maxwell (CB, Jr., 5-10, 155); Tommy Offord (QB, So., 5-9, 155); Trent Williams (TE, Sr., 6-3, 200).

Key newcomers: Justin Fells (RB, So., 6-3, 210).

Outlook: Mired in the doldrums for a decade, Palatka found new energy in 2022, beginning 7-0 before fading in the late going. The Panthers aren't likely to sneak up on opponents this time around, but they return an exciting ball carrier in Offord coming off an average of 8.8 yards per carry in his freshman season.

