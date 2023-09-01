Football preview: Thames River, Quinebaug Valley look to continue past success

Local scholastic co-op football teams Thames River and Quinebaug Valley will feature a host of newcomers this season. Sprinkled between the new faces, however, will be familiar mainstays for the Crusaders and Pride, two of the better programs in the Connecticut Technical Conference.

Though Thames River (Norwich Tech, St. Bernard and Grasso Tech) graduated 2,000-plus yards of rushing in Seth Cunningham and Ryan Outlow from a 10-1 state playoff team, another Outlow - Justin Outlow - returns as a centerpiece of an offense expected to make another bid for the CTC title.

Thames River quarterback Justin Outlow eyes the end zone during a game last season at Grasso Tech.

Crusaders cupboard not bare

Last season the Crusaders dominated the CTC, as well as ECC foes Montville and Plainfield in non-league games, holding an insane 486-19 scoring margin en route to a 10-0 record and a first-ever CIAC state playoff berth. After outclassing teams all season, the Crusaders ran into a team well above their class in eventual Class MM champ North Haven in a 50-0 playoff loss.

Crusaders coach Craig Sylvester believes the one-sided setback shouldn't erase everything else Thames River accomplished.

"We were disappointed with our playoff loss but how can we not be happy with our 10-0 season? Everyone underestimates what CTC teams can do,” Sylvester said. “I feel that we showed that with hard work, any team can accomplish great things."

Cunningham (1285 yards) and Outlow (1059) both averaged about 15 yards a carry and combined for 37 touchdowns. TRC also featured a productive passing attack with receivers Xavier Jackson and Justin Outlow compiling about 400 receiving yards.

The Crusaders lost junior quarterback Jack Philistin (1,200 yards) to transfer, but has a talented quarterback in Justin Outlow, who started for Ledyard as a sophomore in 2021. Outlow is a dangerous runner in his family's mold, scoring 12 touchdowns last year despite his limited touches.

Jackson, Outlow, senior receivers Matt Pero and Jonah Eddy, and senior tight end Josiah Hinojos give Sylvester plenty of offensive weapons.

"We have skill players back," Sylvester said. "Seth and Ryan left some big shoes to fill, but we have some new backs looking to make their mark."

Seniors Bryce Johnson and Gavin Jameson will lead Thames River’s interior lines on both sides of the ball.

Asermelly back with Pride

Joe Asermelly returns to Quinebaug Valley (Ellis Tech, Putnam, Tourtellotte) after spending a year off for family reasons. Many of the players, including the program’s all-time leading rusher Lee Sciavetti, who helped him guide the Pride to a 7-3 record in 2019 and an 8-2 record in 2021 are graduated. But Asermelly, who is in his 11th season, expects to rally around a strong junior class and speedy running back Deven Lamothe.

"In most years here, we have featured a run-oriented attack and that will be the case now," Asermelly said. "Lamothe gained about 800 yards as a sophomore last year and is very fast with good balance and improved strength. He's a smart runner and takes coaching well. We’ll plan to favor the run with him behind a big offensive line."

Killingly is not the only Danielson-based football team to try to run people over. Asermelly, an offensive lineman for Hofstra in his playing days, will keep things simple on the ground, mixing in some passes to Jakeem Wilson.

"We'll run an I-formation, featuring Lamothe and a good fullback in Travis Fradette and returning quarterback in Robbie Minor," Asermelly said. "We have a big offensive line with Aiden DeFilippo leading the way. I sense some good things happening with this group."

Thames River coach Craig Sylvester guided the Crusaders to a 10-0 record and first state playoff appearance last season.

CTC versus the ECC

Perhaps Thames River was not prepared for North Haven's physical prowess and speed last year after it overwhelmed its conference foes.

The Crusaders will need to raise their level in their two non-league games against ECC opponents Fitch (Sept. 8) and Killingly (Oct. 13). The contests are part of the Connecticut Football Alliance series.

"The two alliance game opponents were chosen for us and we are looking forward to playing them," Sylvester said. "Even though we lost some key players to graduation last year, we still have many young core players who have been working hard and are ready to show what they can do. With the leadership of the senior class, we are taking the season one day at a time."

The Pride open at Woodstock Academy on Sept. 8. Quinebaug also travels to Plainfield a week later before taking on its CTC schedule.

Thames River and Quinebaug Valley continue their Thanksgiving rivalry on Wednesday, Nov. 22 (5 p.m.) at Putnam High School.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Thames River, Quinebaug Valley aim to contend for CTC football crown