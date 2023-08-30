Football preview: Plainfield continues rebuilding process

Longtime Plainfield football coach Patrick Smith, whistle in hand, moved briskly from station to station at a recent practice. He seemed to be a man on a mission.

He is.

After defeating Thanksgiving rival Griswold to finish 5-4 two seasons ago, the Panthers had just 13 players in the program. There was an uptick in the numbers a year ago but Plainfield struggled to a 1-7 mark while playing an independent schedule for the second straight year.

The numbers have risen again this fall – there are 51 players looking to suit up in 2023 – and Smith is optimistic.

“We had a lot of learning curve last year and with one win we weren't very satisfied but as a staff we understood that we made leaps and bounds,” Smith said. “And this year we’re looking to have that transcend into some wins. We’re not looking to go to the states. We’re just trying to get better every day.”

After COVID, Smith began a major rebuilding project by conducting spring and winter clinics at the youth level. The first group of kids from those clinics have arrived on campus and those 12 freshmen have bolstered the roster.

“It’s not going to happen overnight but for us to get back to 50 players is a big stride,” Smith said.

Plainfield junior quarterback Brayden Rizer makes a throw during practice at Plainfield High School.

Class leaders

Seniors Jacob Audet, Patrick Denneny, Conner Harrington, William Kotcher, Kaleb Moore, John Parrott and Ethan Russell-Lyons are returning lettermen who will provide leadership in 2023.

Junior Tony Navan returns to the backfield, while junior Brayden Rizer will be the Panthers quarterback. Freshman Mason Tavernier will back up Rizer.

The sophomore class will be led by returning players Cole Cheney, Brayden Johnson, Connor Stamper and newcomer Kaison Mayernik.

“We have a small junior and sophomore class and 20 in the senior class, most of whom were first-year players last season,” Smith said. “Next year we should get 12 or more kids from the youth program and then we’re on our way. We still have a long way to go. We have to be patient and work with young kids and continue to get the fundamentals strong.”

Plainfield junior running back Tony Navan makes a cut during a practice drill at Plainfield High School.

The Schedule

The Panthers are playing a strong independent schedule for the third straight season. Four of their first five games are at home: Scituate, R.I. (Sept. 8), Quinebaug Valley (Sept. 15), North Branford (Sept. 21), and Tiverton, R.I. (Oct. 13).

Plainfield has road tests against Capital Prep (Oct. 5), Plainville (Oct. 20), Coginchaug (Oct. 28), and Montville (Nov. 3).

Plainfield football coach Pat Smith enters his 24th season at the helm this fall.

The Panthers finish with two home games: Amistad (Nov. 10) and Griswold-Wheeler (Nov. 23).

“Hopefully, two or three years from now we can be back to where we need to be and that’s competing in the ECC Small on a regular basis,” said Smith, who enters his 24th season at the helm. “But it’s not going to come without hard work and the dedication of parents and coaches. I will go through this whole process and build it again and leave it for someone and it will be in great hands. That’s our goal.”

