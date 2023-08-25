Football preview: Killingly poised for another big season

Seven straight trips to the playoffs. Four state championship game appearances. Two undefeated seasons.

Since 2015, Killingly has been one of the state’s top football programs. And with all-state running back Soren Rief returning for his senior year, along with four starters back on the offensive line, Killingly is poised for another banner season in 2023.

“You have to have good players, that’s number one,” said Killingly coach Chad Neal, who enters his 20th season at the helm. “But you have to have good players that are team guys and unselfish and that’s what we’ve had.”

Killingly finished 11-2 a year ago. Their bid for a second straight state championship banner fell short with a 51-34 loss against North Haven in the Class MM title game at Rentschler Field.

Killingly has a win/loss mark of 64-5 during the regular season and a 13-5 playoff record during their historic seven-year run. The winning culture began with a dedicated group of players who were fed up with two- and three-win seasons and were determined to get bigger and stronger in the offseason. The Barn, the team’s legendary off-campus workout facility, was once again the busiest place in the Quiet Corner this summer.

There has also been a dedicated group of coaches, including Gary Brine, Matt Sumner, Chad Caffrey and Trevor Larrow, who have been with Neal throughout Killingly’s amazing run.

“The success we’ve had has a lot to do with the continuity of our coaching staff being together for so long,” Neal said.

Killingly senior Soren Rief will lead a talented backfield in 2023.

Running People Over … again

A seminal moment in Killingly’s football history came in New Haven during the 2017 Walter Camp Breakfast of Champions when Neal looked at Baker Mayfield, the Camp Player of the Year, and told him that the RPO (Run/Pass/Option) Mayfield ran at Oklahoma was called “Run People Over” at Killingly.

From Gatorade Player of the Year Spencer Lockwood to Jack Sharpe to Rief, Killingly’s physical rushing attack has been the team’s "bread and butter."

Rief rushed for 1,932 yards and scored 28 touchdowns last season. For his career, Rief has gained 3,082 yards with 44 touchdowns.

“We’ve got our workhorse in the back again,” Neal said. “Soren is already in that pedigree of great running backs that we’ve had. And we’re going to lean on him a lot more this season. He’s going to get the ball even more than he has in the past.”

Killingly senior lineman Alexis Ruiz Ortiz, middle, will anchor the offensive line this season.

Big Offensive Line

Running people over doesn’t happen without a stout offensive line. Killingly returns four starters upfront – senior twins Devin and Darin Exarhoulias, senior Alexis Ruiz Ortiz and sophomore center Jonathan Ramos.

Sophomore Michael Allen also saw action at the end of last season when Darin Exarhoulias got injured (broken leg). Senior Andrew MacIntyre will provide some depth.

Ruiz Ortiz (6-5, 353), who is getting looks from Division I colleges, will be the line’s anchor.

“Alexis got stronger and he's a little more agile,” Neal said. “We expect big things from our offensive line. It’s one of the best ones that we’ve had.”

The Quarterback Room

One of the most prolific passers in Killingly history, Thomas Dreibholz, has taken his talents to Southern Connecticut State University. Dreibholz threw for 2,274 yards with 36 TDs and only three interceptions last season. He finished with 3,391 yards and 52 TD passes. (Dreibholz’s favorite target, Ben Jax, has joined him at SCSU.)

Senior Maddox Wedge and sophomore Quinn Sumner are battling for the starting quarterback job.

Defense

Leading tackler Keith Perry has graduated but Neal brings back some players, namely senior Gabe Torrente, junior linebackers Anthony Oates and Everton Brown, and Rief, who have played in some big games, big situations and in different packages.

“We’re going to have to weigh the pros and cons of how much Rief can go defensively,” Neal said.

Killingly head coach Chad Neal has guided the ECC's top program to a 77-10 mark over the past seven seasons.

Class L Schedule

Killingly moves up to Class L this season and will start by playing three playoff teams (Masuk, Class M state champion Notre Dame-West Haven and Windham) in their first four games.

“It’s exciting,” Neal said. “We’re tested early on. I think we’ll learn a lot about ourselves after those first four games.”

Killingly hosts Masuk in its season opener on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Killingly defeated Masuk, 54-51, in an epic Class MM semifinal last December.

“Masuk was as good as anybody we played,” Neal said. “I know they're going to be chomping at the bit to come back here.”

Killingly also has key Eastern Connecticut Conference matchups against Norwich Free Academy (Sept. 29), Fitch (Oct. 20), East Lyme (Oct. 27), Ledyard (Nov. 3), New London (Nov. 10) and Woodstock Academy (Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day).

“The expectation of the kids being excellent and being 1-0 each week is the mantra,” Neal said. “We want to be 1-0 each week. And the kids don’t want to let each other down and that’s the key right now. We don't want to let the guy next to us down.”

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Killingly football ready for another playoff run