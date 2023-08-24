Football Preview | East Hardy hopes reload ends with another playoff appearance

Aug. 24—BAKER, W.Va. — At this point last season, East Hardy had a stable of returners that spurred championship aspirations.

Many of those seniors have since graduated, and the Cougars now have to reload if they want to win a playoff game for the fifth consecutive campaign.

For a small school like East Hardy, with an enrollment of around 200, that may seem like a daunting task. For Devon Orndorff's Cougars, who have made the Class A playoffs 12 times in 13 seasons, it's nothing new.

"We're very lucky to have the wealth of talent that we do," Orndorff said. "It doesn't really make sense. We're kind of tucked away here on the Virginia border, not close enough where many families move in but such a small community where several move out.

"Our talent can be attributed to families that are alumni here. ... We sure have some years where we are young like we are this year."

Orndorff, who is 35-19 in five seasons at the helm of his alma mater, had high hopes for 2022 with All-State performers Mason Miller and Dawson Price and experience on the line returning.

Miller racked up 46 touchdowns — including an area-best 32 on the ground and 1,292 rushing yards — however, his top target Price struggled with injuries and the leader of the line Matthew Harman tore his ACL three weeks into the season.

The Cougars still made the postseason going 9-3 and crushed Tucker County, 34-6, in their playoff opener, but it wasn't the deep the staff thought was possible.

East Hardy now has to get back to the drawing board, and Orndorff is excited about the task.

"It's part of the fun of coaching single-A ball," Orndorff said. "We have a reload year for sure. ... We get to watch these guys grow, be a part of their journey and see the lightbulb come on when the concept clicks and they make the right play.

"We have our growing pains. I think the big thing that's guiding us to where we are now is the commitment in the offseason. Every year it's gotten better. ... We had 33 or 35 on the team last year, and every day in the summer we'd have about 16-18.

"This summer, the kids knew they had big shoes to fill, and every day we had more than 20 kids in the weight room. We have 29 on the roster."

East Hardy will remain in the Air Raid this year. The Cougars averaged 42.2 points a game in 2022.

The first order of business is replacing Miller, who is now playing at Shepherd, at quarterback. Senior Damien Dellinger (5-11, 205) will fill that role with Brayden Gregory, who took every snap at the Cougars' scrimmage at Keyser, backing him up.

Dellinger saw some action at QB last year completing 8 of 12 passes for 147 yards and two scores, and he toted the ball 60 times for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

"He has the strongest arm I've ever seen," Orndorff said. "It's nothing for him to throw it 60 yards downfield. That is definitely an upgrade from Mason Miller. The one thing that he's not on par with Mason is the knowledge of the game and the knowledge of the scheme."

Both of the Cougars' backs return in senior Tyler Tarallo (5-8, 171) and junior Price Strawderman (5-5, 164). Tarallo had 55 carries for 416 yards and two TDs last year, and Strawderman ran it 34 times for 127 yards and two TDs.

"Tyler sees his lanes really well," Orndorff said. "He knows where he's supposed to be every play and he knows where his running alleys are supposed to be."

"Price Strawderman is a speedster. He's very elusive and hard to bring down."

Sophomore Levi Price (5-11, 160) fills the role as the top wide-out target that his brother Dawson Price — now playing at Fairmont State — once occupied.

"He's not quite the physical specimen Dawson was," Orndorff said. "He's a little shorter, a little thinner but faster than Dawson and can jump just as high."

Gregory (6-0, 185) is the starter on the other side, and senior Brandon Jones (5-11, 150) gets the call at the slot.

Eli Mathias (5-10, 177) will be the Cougars' starter at H-back, where he'll play in the box on power run schemes but can move outside in trips and other spread formations.

Senior Justin Parker (6-3, 222) is the lone returning starter on the offensive line, and he'll play left tackle.

Freshman Jon Workman (6-1, 250) and junior Ryan Jennings (6-3, 330) are the starting guards, sophomore Korbin Miller (5-11, 270) is the center and either junior Maddox Richard (6-3, 190) or junior Sean O'Callaghan (6-3, 299) will get the call at the other tackle position.

East Hardy will line up in a 4-4 on defense. The Cougars held opponents to just 13.4 points a contest last year.

Parker returns at defensive end where he had 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks last season.

Richard and Workman will start at the other end spot, Jennings, Miller and O'Callaghan will rotate at the one-technique, and freshman Garrett VanMeter (5-11, 209) starts at the three-technique.

At linebacker, Dellinger and Mathias are the starting inside backers, Price is an outside linebacker and Strawderman and junior Shawn Bodkin (5-6, 147) will see time at the outside backer spot.

Jones will be the Cougars' free safey, and Tarallo and Bodkin are the starting cornerbacks.

With so many players play both sides of the football, it's always a challenge to keep its personnel fresh. East Hardy combats that by slowing down the tempo on offense.

"We still stay no-huddle and we have the ability to go up-tempo," Orndorff said. "Normally we stay kind of lax, and we nullify the fact that the same players are playing both ways for 48 minutes by giving them a break. We often snap the ball with less than 10 seconds on the play clock on purpose."

Dellinger will take care of the punting duties and Strawderman is the long snapper.

Jones, Strawderman and Tarallo will be the go-to guys in the kick and punt return game.

Price, who made 37 of 40 PATs in 2022, is back at kicker.

"He has a pretty good leg on him," Orndforff said of Price. "He's good from 50, but I'm not quite comfortable calling that every time yet. ... As a play-caller that's been an adjustment for me. I'm not used to having that field goal kicker on our offense."

The Cougars open up their season at Wahama tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Wahama finished 11-1 last year.

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.