Football preview 2023: Keep an eye on these Greater Lansing players

Several of the biggest playmakers under the Friday night lights last season will look to continue to shine once again this season on football fields around Greater Lansing.

From individuals committed to Division I programs at Haslett and East Lansing, to others with college offers and others who have set program records, there's plenty of noteworthy talent once again in the area.

Here's a look at some of the Lansing area players worth keeping an eye on this season.

Kory Amachree

▶ School: Haslett

▶ Year: Sophomore

The running back is one of Greater Lansing’s top young talents and has a collection of Division I offers that includes Arizona State, UMass, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Akron, Navy and Western Michigan

Nakai Amachree

Haslett's Nakai Amachree runs for a gain against Mason during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Haslett High School.

▶ School: Haslett

▶ Year: Senior

The running back recently made a verbal commitment to Bowling Green and is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The Division 3 MHSFCA all-region selection ran for 919 yards and 14 touchdowns, had 174 receiving yards and two scores and also was a dangerous returner. He had three punt returns for TDs and a kick return for a score. Amachree also had 41 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Wyatt Bower

Corunna quarterback Wyatt Bower looks to pitch the ball to twin brother Tarick for a touchdown during a 36-13 victory over Fowlerville on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

▶ School: Corunna

▶ Year: Senior

The Saginaw Valley State commit was a Division 5 all-state selection at defensive back last season by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. He had 40 tackles, six interceptions and three tackles for loss. Bower also shined under center and threw for 1,378 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran for 1,068 yards and 10 scores.

Cason Carswell

Mason quarterback Cason Carswell throws during warmups, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Mason. Mason won 34-12.

▶ School: Mason

▶ Year: Junior

The quarterback earned Division 3-4 all-state honors from the Associated Press and was a major piece for the Bulldogs in their record season last fall that included a run to the state semifinals. He threw for 2,403 yards and 34 touchdowns while setting single-season school records in both.

Jace Clarizio

East Lansing's Jace Clarizio runs for a gain against Grand Ledge during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at East Lansing High School.

▶ School: East Lansing

▶ Year: Junior

The running back has attracted Division I interest and owns offers from Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan. He made a mark in the Trojans' backfield last fall and rushed for 892 yards and nine touchdowns while helping East Lansing claim a Division 2 district title.

Evan Curtiss

▶ School: Fowler

▶ Year: Senior

The lineman is committed to Grand Valley and is a big piece back in the trenches for Fowler. The returning Associated Press Division 7-8 all-state selection helped the Eagles finish with more than 3,900 yards of total offense and had 23 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks on defense.

Elliott Larner

▶ School: DeWitt

▶ Year: Junior

Larner threw for just under 979 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while splitting quarterback duties with two others for the Panthers. He is one of the top returning offensive players for DeWitt, which is coming off a Division 3 state semifinal appearance.

AJ Martel

Mason's AJ Martel runs for a touchdown against Jackson, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Mason. Mason won 34-12.

▶ School: Mason

▶ Year: Senior

The running back has been a fixture in the backfield the past several seasons for the Bulldogs and finished with 1,273 yards rushing and 20 scores last season. The returning MHSFCA all-region selection also blocked three extra points.

Kaleb Parrish

Mason's Kaleb Parrish, right, tackles Haslett's Nakai Amachree during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Haslett High School.

▶ School: Mason

▶ Year: Senior

The linebacker / tight end / receiver is the reigning defensive player of the year in the area. He ended last season with 84 tackles, nine for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and two blocked punts. Parrish also was a big factor on offense with 28 catches for 633 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Javon Thomas

▶ School: East Lansing

▶ Year: Senior

The defensive lineman is verbally committed to continue his career in the Mid-American Conference at Eastern Michigan. Thomas is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports

OTHERS: Grayson Ackels, Carson City-Crystal; Jadon Bender, DeWitt; Tarick Bower, Corunna; Cutler Brandt, Charlotte; Mason Chadwell, Everett; Noah Dunckel, Williamston; Abram Larner, DeWitt; Trav Moore, DeWitt; Caden Thelen, Portland

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Greater Lansing high school football players to watch