Football practice ramping up

Aug. 6—One week down, three to go.

Cooke County high schools are wrapping up their first week of football practice. Practice began Monday with pads allowed later in the week.

Era coach Terry Felderhoff said it feels great to have practice underway.

"You're working with them in the summer, strength and conditioning and your sports skills and stuff, but it's nowhere near the same," Felderhoff said. "It's not (the same as) when you actually, truly get to have football practice. It's just great to be back and be right in the middle of it again."

Friday marks the last day of the five-day acclimatization period required by the UIL. Limitations on contact are lifted beginning Saturday, though public schools were allowed to start using pads Wednesday.

While schools are spending a lot of time on mechanics and practicing plays, Felderhoff said conditioning is a big part of the first week.

"We're conditioning twice during practices, once in the middle and once at the end," Felderhoff said. "A lot of the kids are in good shape, but some of them still have a little bit to go as far as conditioning goes. A lot of it's conditioning. A lot of it's fundamentals, and a lot of it's just review, stuff they already should know."

Outside of conditioning, teams are working on various drills to perfect their skills. Linemen are practicing blocking, and receivers are working on route-running and catching. Later in practices, many teams bring everyone together to practice various plays and formations.

Valley View coach Curtis King said he feels good about the Eagles' conditioning, but there is another aspect of the game where he wants to see improvement.

"(I want to see) a lot of growth mentally," King said. "A lot of growth. I think physically, we're going to run. We'll be fine there. It's the mental part of the game we got to focus on... Really, they're thinking too much about it, trying to do too much. We want them to just relax and let the game come to them."

Another big part of the first week is learning new things. Some programs are changing schemes or installing new concepts. Some players are moving to new positions and therefore having to learn how to play them.

In some cases, players are battling for starting roles. Valley View, for example, is looking for its next quarterback. King said four players are in contention for the job.

As practice evolves next week, teams will begin turning their attention to their first scrimmages, which may be played beginning Aug. 12.

Until then, Felderhoff said he wants to see steady improvement each day.

"We're proud of everything they've done, proud of the gains they've made in the past 12 months, but we still have a long way to go," Felderhoff said. "It's continual improvement each and every day. You can't waste a day. You do that, you're going to get better. It's just continual improvement and just busting your tail and working hard every day, and good things are going to happen eventually."