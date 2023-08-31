Football power rankings chaos! A new team crowned No. 1, surprise team makes Top 5

High school football in Week 1 was exhilarating with many top teams performing at high levels.

Enterprise and Orland battled to the final possession last Friday while a historical but dormant program is starting to rise from its slumber, looking to impact the world of North State football once again.

The action last week was spellbinding and unpredictable, causing a major shakeup in the rankings around Redding.

It's time to unveil the top five North State football teams for Division II-III and IV-V heading into Week 2.

Division II - III rankings

Enterprise junior defensive Justus Williams (center) prepares to read the offense at the line of scrimmage with senior Jarrett Butcher (right) on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

1. Enterprise (1-0)

Week 1 result: Beat Orland on the road 39-35

Summary: Enterprise quarterback Jaylen Johnson and wide receiver Porter Fischer — both juniors — are the elite duo of Redding. Fischer was on the receiving end of Johnson's passes and caught nine receptions for 170 yards and five touchdown passes. Fischer not only shared the Shasta Family YMCA Athlete of the Week award with Johnson but also received recognition as one of seven California MaxPreps Athletes of the Week. Johnson showed he could make accurate throws and run downfield against solid defensive line pressure. Solidifying Enterprise's No. 1 status was its defensive stand on Orland's final offensive drive. Junior linebackers Jalen Aerni and Carson Fischer made several key tackles while defensive linemen Justus Williams and Donnevin Gale did enough to help Enterprise outlast Orland's tough run game.

Next opponent: Enterprise hosts Las Plumas this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

2. Orland (0-1)

Week 1 result: Loss to Enterprise at home 39-35

Summary: Plenty of positives to look at for Orland despite losing at home in heartbreaking fashion to Enterprise. Orland's signature run game showed zero signs of rust rushing for 405 yards and all five of its touchdowns against the Hornets supposed improvement on the defensive line. The physicality of Orland's offensive and defensive line makes the Trojans a difficult matchup. While Enterprise did score six passing touchdowns, the Hornets were held to under 100 yards rushing while Johnson — a quarterback with six Division I offers — was sacked three times and junior Manny Rodriguez had two interceptions. Last Friday was a battle between two programs that will contend for section championships in their separate divisions. Besides Pleasant Valley and Chico, there hasn't been a program in two years that has proven to match up physically with line of scrimmage stewards senior Connor Ovard, senior A.J. Fonseca, senior Jeremy Robbins, senior A.J. Schekerynec, senior Grady Lloyd, junior Angel Ayona and senior Khalil Coley.

Next opponent: Orland hosts West Valley this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

3. Shasta (1-0)

Week 1 result: Win over Lassen 34-22

Summary: The evolution of Shasta's offense was on display against Lassen, a program that was supposed to present greater problems both in stopping the run game and affecting Shasta's routes. None of which happened. Junior quarterback Justin Polley made his varsity debut completing 11 of 16 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Ryder May behind a healthy offensive line rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and held run-heavy Lassen to just 109 rushing yards. May also led the Wolves with seven tackles including two for loss. It'll be a few weeks before Shasta really gets to gage itself when it faces West Valley on Sept. 8 and Orland on Sept. 15.

Next opponent: Shasta hosts Paradise this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

4. Foothill (0-1)

Week 1 result: Loss to Edison of Stockton on the road

Summary: Good news for Foothill? Senior quarterback Hunter Marcione looked comfortable throwing the football and made accurate passes when he had the time. The bad news? Foothill is very raw and inexperienced on the offensive and defensive line. While Edison of Stockton is a top 100 California team, Foothill struggled with completing open field tackles and allowed the game to turn into a rout. Foothill has the toughest nonleague schedule of its rivals Shasta and Enterprise but basics like failing to make tackles can't be dismissed. Week 2 won't get any easier against San Marin but tough nonleague games will help thicken the athletic and mental skin of coach Ross Griffith's young squad.

Next opponent: Foothill hosts San Marin this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

5. Central Valley (1-0)

Week 1 result: Beat Trinity 46-0.

Summary: Central Valley third-year coach Kyle Anderson has been attempting to change the culture of his team. Looks like he has the right mix with senior running back Diego Recio leading the way. Recio rushed for 209 yards, five touchdowns and led the team in tackles against Trinity. While a win over Division IV/V school Trinity might not seem like much to boast about, the execution of Central Valley's run game and commitment on the defensive line has the Falcons thinking big. The true test will be in two weeks against Corning.

Next opponent: Central Valley travels to Mount Shasta this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble

West Valley (0-0): The Eagles begin a daunting schedule of 10 straight games starting with No. 2 ranked Orland. Junior Dalton Kelley will be tasked with helping stop the run game. Big challenge ahead for West Valley which returns only four seniors. The reward for beating Orland is catapulting into the top 5. Next opponent: West Valley travels to No. 2 Orland this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

U-Prep (0-1): Senior quarterback Sawyer Hokanson was strong completing 15 of 28 passes for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Outside of Hokanson, U-Prep struggled moving the football and managed only 28 rushing yards and lost to Fortuna 27-15 in Week 1. Let's see what adjustments are made by Coach Dustin Fortenberry against Corning this Friday. Next opponent: U-Prep travels to Corning this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Corning (0-1): Tough opening the season against Pleasant Valley but the Cardinals managed to rattle off 167 rushing yards against the defending CIF Northern Section Division II champions. Juniors Colt Daggoret and Quinton Davis combined for 143 yards. Corning's game against U-Prep will be a good measuring stick to see if it'll contend with Orland in the Butte View League. Next opponent: Corning hosts U-Prep this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Lassen (0-1): Lassen was outmatched physically at home, unable to contain senior Ryder May. The Grizzlies can hit the reset button with a win over Red Bluff at home this Friday. Running back Deshon Moore rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown. Next opponent: Lassen hosts Red Bluff this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Red Bluff (0-0): The Spartans have a young nucleus of talent with starting junior quarterback Kayden Leaf and true 6-foot-1 freshman Adan Rodriguez on the offensive line. Friday's game against Lassen will be a good test of the Spartans' depth in the trenches. Next opponent: Red Bluff travels to Lassen this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Yreka (1-0): Yreka did what it needed in Week 1 beating Modoc 34-6. Senior Mason Rabago rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and senior quarterback Lucas Day rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown. Colusa will test the Miners' athleticism and speed next week. Next opponent: Yreka hosts Colusa this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Anderson (0-1): There are plenty of growing pains with these young cubs as evidenced by last week's shortcomings against Colusa losing 34-0. When nearly half the varsity program is filled with freshmen and sophomores, not matching the game speed and making penalties is part of the process. Coach John Stewart will in time turn Anderson into a section title contender. Just don't expect a deep run this year. Next opponent: Anderson travels to Quincy this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Division IV-V rankings

1. Fall River (1-0)

Week 1 result: Beat Ferndale on the road 20-14 in overtime

Summary: The pride of intermountain football in Shasta County bent but didn't break after watching their 32-game winning streak nearly crumble on the road at the coast last Saturday. Fall River trailed 14-0 heading into the fourth quarter before senior quarterback Brandon Brown buckled down and led the Bulldogs to a comeback win 20-14 in OT. Brown threw a game-winning 20-yard touchdown pass to Cam Westlund — extending California's longest current high school football winning streak.

Next opponent: Fall River hosts Quincy on Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

2. Los Molinos (1-0)

Week 1 result: Beat Mount Shasta 43-0

Summary: Los Molinos, as expected, pulverized Mount Shasta at the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs combined for 339 rushing yards led by junior Harrison Hamre (14 carries, 203 yards and three touchdowns). Los Molinos is consistent on all ends and doesn't reach into the competitive part of its Shasta Cascade League season until Sept. 22 against Weed.

Next opponent: Travels to Coral Academy of Science – Reno. The game will be played at Earl Wooster High School in Reno, Nevada. Kickoff starts at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Redding Christian’s Micah Putnam (right) rushes into the end zone to score a touchdown against Vacaville Christian late in the 2nd quarter.

3. Redding Christian (1-0)

Week 1 result: Bye

Summary: Redding Christian refocuses its attention in Week 2 following a resounding victory over Vacaville Christian 52-0 in Week 1. The Lions depth on the offensive line is much improved with sophomore Jordan Mercer and Buck Kolb up front. Senior quarterback Max Beasley, an athletic playmaker himself, has solid pass options in improved senior Micah Putnam and breakout sophomore star Brody Ogden.

Next opponent: Redding Christian travels to Biggs this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

4. Trinity (1-1)

Week 1 result: Loss to No. 5 ranked Central Valley 46-0.

Summary: Trinity's defensive line got pounded by a motivated and dynamic Central Valley offense. The Wolves' run game didn't have much luck either combining for 76 yards of total offense. Trinity is well-coached and still in line to contend for a section title. Last week had more to do with Central Valley's strengths than Trinity's weaknesses. Trinity will contest Weed, a team with plenty of talented and skilled players.

Next opponent: Trinity travels to No. 5 Weed this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

5. Weed (0-0)

Week 1 result: Bye

Summary: There's plenty of anticipation around Weed's return to prominence in football. Senior captain D.J. Horton is a top 25 player with his speed and athleticism. While Weed might be improved in skill positions across its lineup, North State football begins and ends at the line of scrimmage. Senior offensive and defensive lineman Lucien Regis will set the tone for the Cougars' success in 2023. That discipline will be tested this Friday against Weed.

Next opponent: Travels to Weed this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble

Mount Shasta (0-1): The Cubs had difficulty matching Los Molinos and its physical offensive line. Next week doesn't get easier against revitalized Central Valley this Friday. Next opponent: Mount Shasta hosts Central Valley this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

Etna (0-1): Etna had a week to adjust after a close Week 0 loss on the road to Trinity. Senior Trent Hogge and junior Noah Hubbard are two efficient ball carriers. Next opponent: Etna travels to Klamath Union this Friday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Enterprise rises to No. 1, Redding high school power rankings