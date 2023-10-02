Advertisement

The Football Power Index predicts Nebraska’s record for the remainder of the season

Evan Bredeson
·3 min read

The Nebraska Cornhuskers currently stand at 2-3 on the season with seven games remaining in the 2023 season. How many wins will the Huskers finish with in Matt Rhule’s first season?

ESPN’s Football Power Index has taken a look ahead and ranked the entire Big Ten Conference. It might be a bit of a surprise to see that the Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked atop the league by the FPI.

The Indiana Hoosiers bring up the rear of the conference, which should come as no surprise as they just fired their offensive coordinator. But where do the Cornhuskers rank in the Big Ten?

First, a little background about the Football Power Index.

The Football Power Index represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule.

Now scroll below to find each Big Ten team’s FPI ranking and to see Nebraska’s win-loss projections moving forward.

Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
W-L: 4-0

FPI: 27.4

Rank: 1

Trend: –

 

Proj W-L: 11.2-1.3

Win Out: 22.3%

Six Wins: 100%

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
W-L: 5-0

FPI: 23.9

Rank: 5

Trend: Down One

 

Proj W-L: 10.9-1.5

Win Out: 13.7%

Six Wins: 100%

Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
W-L: 5-0

FPI: 21.5

Rank: 8

Trend: Up Four

 

Proj W-L: 10.3-1.9

Win Out: 7.3

Six Wins: 100%

Wisconsin

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/wisconsin/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Wisconsin Badgers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Wisconsin Badgers</a> helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
W-L: 3-1

FPI: 11.4

Rank: 24

Trend: Up Three

 

Proj W-L: 8.6-4.0

Win Out: 0.8%

Six Wins: 98.2%

Maryland

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
W-L: 5-0

FPI: 11.0

Rank: 25

Trend: Up Three

 

Proj W-L: 8.6-3.4

Win Out: 0.2%

Six Wins: 99.6%

Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
W-L: 4-1

FPI: 6.4

Rank: 39

Trend: Down One

 

Proj W-L: 8.5-3.8

Win Out: 0.6%

Six Wins: 98.2%

Rutgers

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)
W-L: 4-1

FPI: 3.8

Rank: 44

Trend: Up Two

 

Proj W-L: 6.4-5.6

Win Out: 75.9%

Six Wins: 0.0%

Minnesota

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
W-L: 3-2

FPI: 2.7

Rank: 49%

Trend: Up One

 

Proj W-L: 3-2

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 29.5%

Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
W-L: 2-3

FPI: 2.2

Rank: 53

Trend: Up 14

 

Proj W-L: 4.8-7.2 

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 29.5%

Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans Football Helmet (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)
W-L: 2-3

FPI: 0.5

Rank: 59

Trend: _

 

Proj W-L: 4.1-7.9

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 11.3%

Illinois

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/teams/illinois/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Illinois Fighting Illini;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Illinois Fighting Illini</a> helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
W-L: 2-3

FPI: -0.6

Rank: 66

Trend: Down 12

 

Proj W-L: 4.9-7.1

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 32.1%

Northwestern

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
W-L: 2-3

FPI: -1.8

Rank: 72

Trend: –

 

Proj W-L: 4.9-7.1

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 30.8%

Nebraska

Nebraska Football Helmet
W-L: 2-3

FPI: -2.1

Rank:73

Trend: Down Eight 

 

Proj W-L: 4.4-7.1

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 20.5%

Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)
W-L: 2-3

FPI: -3.5

Rank: 81

Trend: Down Six

 

Proj W-L: 3.7-8.3

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 6.7%

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire