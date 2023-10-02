The Football Power Index predicts Nebraska’s record for the remainder of the season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers currently stand at 2-3 on the season with seven games remaining in the 2023 season. How many wins will the Huskers finish with in Matt Rhule’s first season?
ESPN’s Football Power Index has taken a look ahead and ranked the entire Big Ten Conference. It might be a bit of a surprise to see that the Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked atop the league by the FPI.
The Indiana Hoosiers bring up the rear of the conference, which should come as no surprise as they just fired their offensive coordinator. But where do the Cornhuskers rank in the Big Ten?
First, a little background about the Football Power Index.
The Football Power Index represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule.
Now scroll below to find each Big Ten team’s FPI ranking and to see Nebraska’s win-loss projections moving forward.
Ohio State
W-L: 4-0
FPI: 27.4
Rank: 1
Trend: –
Proj W-L: 11.2-1.3
Win Out: 22.3%
Six Wins: 100%
Penn State
W-L: 5-0
FPI: 23.9
Rank: 5
Trend: Down One
Proj W-L: 10.9-1.5
Win Out: 13.7%
Six Wins: 100%
Michigan
W-L: 5-0
FPI: 21.5
Rank: 8
Trend: Up Four
Proj W-L: 10.3-1.9
Win Out: 7.3
Six Wins: 100%
Wisconsin
W-L: 3-1
FPI: 11.4
Rank: 24
Trend: Up Three
Proj W-L: 8.6-4.0
Win Out: 0.8%
Six Wins: 98.2%
Maryland
W-L: 5-0
FPI: 11.0
Rank: 25
Trend: Up Three
Proj W-L: 8.6-3.4
Win Out: 0.2%
Six Wins: 99.6%
Iowa
W-L: 4-1
FPI: 6.4
Rank: 39
Trend: Down One
Proj W-L: 8.5-3.8
Win Out: 0.6%
Six Wins: 98.2%
Rutgers
W-L: 4-1
FPI: 3.8
Rank: 44
Trend: Up Two
Proj W-L: 6.4-5.6
Win Out: 75.9%
Six Wins: 0.0%
Minnesota
W-L: 3-2
FPI: 2.7
Rank: 49%
Trend: Up One
Proj W-L: 3-2
Win Out: 0.0%
Six Wins: 29.5%
Purdue
W-L: 2-3
FPI: 2.2
Rank: 53
Trend: Up 14
Proj W-L: 4.8-7.2
Win Out: 0.0%
Six Wins: 29.5%
Michigan State
W-L: 2-3
FPI: 0.5
Rank: 59
Trend: _
Proj W-L: 4.1-7.9
Win Out: 0.0%
Six Wins: 11.3%
Illinois
W-L: 2-3
FPI: -0.6
Rank: 66
Trend: Down 12
Proj W-L: 4.9-7.1
Win Out: 0.0%
Six Wins: 32.1%
Northwestern
W-L: 2-3
FPI: -1.8
Rank: 72
Trend: –
Proj W-L: 4.9-7.1
Win Out: 0.0%
Six Wins: 30.8%
Nebraska
W-L: 2-3
FPI: -2.1
Rank:73
Trend: Down Eight
Proj W-L: 4.4-7.1
Win Out: 0.0%
Six Wins: 20.5%
Indiana
W-L: 2-3
FPI: -3.5
Rank: 81
Trend: Down Six
Proj W-L: 3.7-8.3
Win Out: 0.0%
Six Wins: 6.7%