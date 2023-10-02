The Football Power Index predicts Nebraska’s record for the remainder of the season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers currently stand at 2-3 on the season with seven games remaining in the 2023 season. How many wins will the Huskers finish with in Matt Rhule’s first season?

ESPN’s Football Power Index has taken a look ahead and ranked the entire Big Ten Conference. It might be a bit of a surprise to see that the Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked atop the league by the FPI.

The Indiana Hoosiers bring up the rear of the conference, which should come as no surprise as they just fired their offensive coordinator. But where do the Cornhuskers rank in the Big Ten?

First, a little background about the Football Power Index.

The Football Power Index represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule.

Now scroll below to find each Big Ten team’s FPI ranking and to see Nebraska’s win-loss projections moving forward.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

W-L: 4-0

FPI: 27.4

Rank: 1

Trend: –

Proj W-L: 11.2-1.3

Win Out: 22.3%

Six Wins: 100%

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

W-L: 5-0

FPI: 23.9

Rank: 5

Trend: Down One

Proj W-L: 10.9-1.5

Win Out: 13.7%

Six Wins: 100%

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

W-L: 5-0

FPI: 21.5

Rank: 8

Trend: Up Four

Proj W-L: 10.3-1.9

Win Out: 7.3

Six Wins: 100%

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

W-L: 3-1

FPI: 11.4

Rank: 24

Trend: Up Three

Proj W-L: 8.6-4.0

Win Out: 0.8%

Six Wins: 98.2%

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

W-L: 5-0

FPI: 11.0

Rank: 25

Trend: Up Three

Proj W-L: 8.6-3.4

Win Out: 0.2%

Six Wins: 99.6%

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

W-L: 4-1

FPI: 6.4

Rank: 39

Trend: Down One

Proj W-L: 8.5-3.8

Win Out: 0.6%

Six Wins: 98.2%

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

W-L: 4-1

FPI: 3.8

Rank: 44

Trend: Up Two

Proj W-L: 6.4-5.6

Win Out: 75.9%

Six Wins: 0.0%

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

W-L: 3-2

FPI: 2.7

Rank: 49%

Trend: Up One

Proj W-L: 3-2

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 29.5%

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

W-L: 2-3

FPI: 2.2

Rank: 53

Trend: Up 14

Proj W-L: 4.8-7.2

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 29.5%

Michigan State Spartans Football Helmet (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

W-L: 2-3

FPI: 0.5

Rank: 59

Trend: _

Proj W-L: 4.1-7.9

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 11.3%

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

W-L: 2-3

FPI: -0.6

Rank: 66

Trend: Down 12

Proj W-L: 4.9-7.1

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 32.1%

Northwestern

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

W-L: 2-3

FPI: -1.8

Rank: 72

Trend: –

Proj W-L: 4.9-7.1

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 30.8%

Nebraska

(Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

W-L: 2-3

FPI: -2.1

Rank:73

Trend: Down Eight

Proj W-L: 4.4-7.1

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 20.5%

Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

W-L: 2-3

FPI: -3.5

Rank: 81

Trend: Down Six

Proj W-L: 3.7-8.3

Win Out: 0.0%

Six Wins: 6.7%

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire