Football playoffs: Dunbar wins another squeaker; Bishop Verot, First Baptist march on

A roundup of Southwest Florida playoff semifinal games played on Friday, Nov. 17.

Class 3S-Region 4

Dunbar 12, Golden Gate 7

Having won countless close one-score contests, Sammy Brown’s Dunbar teams have virtually been in every situation possible over the years.

One could say being in those situations better a team. Others might say their time is coming at some point.

For about 30 seconds late in the fourth quarter, it looked like the latter. The Titans, who entered Friday night’s game with just one game of playoff experience, were threatening to send the Tigers home in the Class 3S-Region 4 semifinals in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

Hezekiah Jones of Dunbar catches a game-sealing interception in the final seconds of their game against Golden Gate in the 3S Region 4 Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Golden Gate High School in Naples.

Don’t tell Hezekiah Jones that.

The sophomore defensive back went up at the goal line to intercept a Sam Powell pass intended for Bradley Martino with 10 seconds remaining, sending the Tigers back to the regional finals with a 12-7 thriller over Golden Gate. With Friday night’s win, Dunbar is now 12-1 in their last 13 games determined by one score.

“The only thing going through my mind was, no touchdown,” Jones said. “They score, they win the game. I just wanted to come through for the team in the biggest way possible. I just made a play.”

On Golden Gate’s final drive, the Titans got down to the 4-yard line on what would’ve been a third-down conversion from Powell before a holding penalty pushed the ball back to the 16-yard line. From there, John Lee Honorat took a handoff and tried to pass on third-and-12, but was sacked by Kye Garcia for a 7-yard loss, setting up a make-or-break fourth down for both sides.

Dunbar coach Sammy Brown sings the Dunbar alma mater after their win over Golden Gate in the 3S Region 4 Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Golden Gate High School in Naples.

“We put in the work since June,” Brown said. “These things that are happening now is because of the work that we put in. We’ve got a great strength coach. Coach (Adam) Irizarry is excellent. I tip my hat to him. These last three wins have got to go to the strength guy.

“They never falter. They never think that they can’t. He’s always pushing these guys. That translated from the weight room to the field.”

The game started much different offensively for Dunbar than previous contests. On Dunbar’s second play from scrimmage, Florida commit TJ Abrams took a pass from Austin Price 81 yards, taking an early 6-0 lead. That was just the start of what would be a career night for Abrams, who tweeted earlier this week, “Watch us shock the world.”

“I told them since the beginning of practice, even though we got rained out sometimes, I told them that we’ve got to win this,” Abrams said. “I don’t feel like going home right now. In my body, God said, ‘You can’t go home right now.’ At this point in time, nobody wants to go home. I love them boys.”

TJ Abrams of Dunbar slips a tackle and runs for the endzone to score Dunbar's first touchdown in the 3S Region 4 Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Golden Gate High School in Naples.

It wouldn’t be much longer until the senior would score again, taking a handoff, getting the edge, and scoring from 30 yards out to make it 12-0 at the 10:05 mark in the second quarter. Abrams finished with 173 yards (126 receiving, 47 rushing), outgaining the Titans by himself. Dunbar posted 349 yards to Golden Gate’s 159, which for the Titans amounted to 3.45 yards per play. Those 159 yards are the lowest offensive output from the Titans this year, and it came at the most inopportune time.

“Dunbar’s got a fast defense,” Golden Gate interim coach Tommy Kleinmeyer said. “They’re big and physical up front. They gave us problems at times. Couldn’t really put a drive together there for a while. They’re big, they’re physical, it’s an explosive defense.

“It’s nothing more we could’ve asked the boys. They came out, got down early, responded the right way, competed for four quarters. Hats off to Dunbar. It’s a great program, great team. I hope they finish the job.”

Ken'dahrius Green of Dunbar is tackled by Bradley Martino of Golden Gate after making an interception in the 3S Region 4 Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Golden Gate High School in Naples.

The Tigers frequently moved the ball into the red zone, but the Titans defense denied the Tigers on multiple occasions to avoid a multi-score deficit. Claude Bastien, Micah Fils-Aime, Makendy Jean, and others played a role in that, as Dunbar shied away from throwing and was trusting the ground game as it inched closer to the end zone. Running back Chris Singleton posted another 100-plus yard performance, finishing with 115 yards on 18 carries, displaying speed that gave Golden Gate problems inside and outside when Singleton got the edge.

“From 10 to 10, we moved the ball,” Brown said. “We got inside the goal line, we got a penalty for aiding the runner with the tush push, and the last time we thought we got in. It was a hairline of being out. It’s just one of those things. Last week we got the call, this week we didn’t get the call, but the defense stood tall, and got us the victory.”

Dunbar is one win away from reaching back-to-back state semifinals and will have to go down to a similar venue to try and achieve the feat. The Tigers, who beat Naples 14-7 last season, will aim to do it again next week, while Golden Gate’s season closes at 9-3.

“Wherever we went, but anytime you play after Thanksgiving, you’re one of the best ballclubs in the area,” Brown said. “That’s what we wanted to do. Again, not taking anything away from anybody else, but our guys just fight man. At the end of the game, we dial in and good things happen for the Tigers.”

— Alex Martin

Class 1S-Region 4

First Baptist 50, Evangelical Christian 27

For a half, Evangelical Christian School went toe-to-toe with First Baptist Academy on Friday night in their 1S Regional semifinal.

The problem is, the Sentinels had to keep scoring to stay with the Lions and when ECS’ big plays dried up, First Baptist took control in a 50-27 triumph.

The victory sends the Lions (9-2) to the regional final against Moore Haven.

Ethan Crossan passed for 339 yards and four touchdowns, two to Andrew Azunque and one each to Sam Sparacio and Winston Watkins Jr. Crossan also had two TD runs and Sparacio had another.

The winners went on a 21-0 run in the third quarter as they extended their lead from 23-19 to 44-19.

“That’s a good football team that played with a lot of emotion,” First Baptist coach Billy Sparacio said of the Sentinels. “They wanted it bad, we wanted it bad.

“I was very pound of our kids and coaches, the way we responded. We played a really good third quarter. We scored 23 in the first half and 27 in the second half, which is pretty even. We made a good defensive adjustment so they didn’t score as much.”

First Baptist Academy Lions receiver Andrew Azunque (7) catches a pass for touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Class 1S regional semifinal against the Evangelical Christian School Sentinels at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

L.J. Blackwell opened the first quarter with touchdown runs of 65 and 72 yards to give ECS (6-5) a 13-7 lead. Blackwell finished with 191 yards on 10 carries.

“He’s one of the best running backs in Southwest Florida and he showed that tonight,” ECS coach Mack Mitchell said.

First Baptist got its running game going with Crossan and Sparacio scoring on 2- and 3-yard runs. The Lions also got a safety when they tackled Blackwell in the end zone.

Jack Shuker’s 73-yard kickoff return drew ECS within 23-19 at halftime.

Evangelical Christian School Sentinels quarterback Tanner Helton (8) scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter of the Class 1S regional semifinal against the First Baptist Academy Lions at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The Lions put more pressure on Sentinels quarterback Tanner Helton in the second half while the Lions’ offense started to click.

Watkins scored on an 8-yard TD pass, Sparacio caught a 31-yarder and Azunque snared a 42-yarder in the third. Azunque added a 22-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

“Ethan had a great second half,” Sparacio said. “He got the ball to a lot of different people and he took what they gave him.”

First Baptist Academy Lions quarterback Ethan Crossan (15) makes a pass during the second quarter of the Class 1S regional semifinal against the Evangelical Christian School Sentinels at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Shuker finished the scoring with a 38-yard TD pass from Helton with 1 second left.

“Depth got to us a little tonight,” Mitchell said. “We’re a program that’s young. I’m a second-year coach trying to build it.”

― Craig Handel

Moore Haven 28, CSN 14

The Moore Haven football team had a slow start from its offense Friday night. But once the running game got going, the Terriers paved the way to a berth in the region final.

The Terriers scored only once in the first half but came up with big touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Moore Haven pounded out 354 yards rushing and chalked up three drive-stopping interceptions.

“We had a lot of kids beat up and kids that were out early in the game. That hurt us a lot,” said CSN coach Mike Stannard. “Moore Haven had one long run, and the rest of the time they just gained 3 or 4 yards at a time. It was just a matter of us not executing the offense.”

Daquon Adderley rushed for 161 yards for Moore Haven (7-3). Zailin Jackson also rushed for 128 yards for the Terriers.

“When it hurts like this there is not a lot you can say,” Stannard said. “The players just have to process it, if that makes sense. There’s not anything you can say to make it better.”

Moore Haven now meets First Baptist Academy in the region final next week.

“We knew we were the more physical team, so we just had to come and play like we knew we could,” said Moore Haven coach Jack Garrett. “We got some people that were injured back. We’ve got two dynamic running backs. Daquon Adderley is one of the best players in the state of Florida. Plus, we blocked very well up front.”

Quarterback Cale Austin was the Seahawks’ (8-2) main rusher while scrambling with the ball, picking up 50 yards and passing for 143.

A key play came in the first quarter when the Seahawks tried a halfback option pass, but David Garcia picked it off. On the next play, Frank Moddy scored on a 22-yard run. It was the only score of the first half.

The Seahawks twice tried a field goal in the first half, including one right before halftime, but both kicks failed.

So the Terriers took an 8-0 lead into halftime.

Adderley highlighted the Terriers’ first drive of the second half with a 60-yard touchdown run. On the following drive, the Seahawks got back in it when Austin scrambled for a 6-yard touchdown run.

Moore Haven recovered a fumbled CSN punt late in the third and threatened to score early in the last period. But the Seahawk defense stuffed Jackson on a 4th-and-goal play to keep it at 14-7.

But Tykeem Paseler threw a 19-yard TD pass to Truvonta Moody with 6:31 left in the game to clinch it and assure the Terriers of playing another week.

― Tom Corwin

Class 2S-Region 4

Bishop Verot 44, Estero 6

The records continue to fall and the clocks continue to run for the Bishop Verot football team.

Vikings quarterback Carter Smith threw four touchdown passes, passing former South Fort Myers star Dallas Crawford for the Lee County offensive touchdown record, in a 44-6 Region 2S-4 semifinal game win Friday night.

The Vikings (11-1) will host Sarasota Booker, a 14-0 winner over Lemon Bay, in a regional final next Friday.

Smith’s fourth scoring pass of the game, a 52-yarder to Matthew Turner to make it 41-0 in the second quarter, gave the junior quarterback 114 touchdowns – 73 throwing, 41 rushing – in his career. He surpassed the 113 Crawford, a 2011 South grad, compiled (83 passing, 29 rushing, 1 receiving).

“It's exciting I honestly didn't know that was like in reach that soon, so I mean it was exciting,” said Smith, a Michigan commit who broke the school passing record earlier this season. “It was pretty cool, especially to have my boy Matthew catch them all too so it was pretty cool to share that with him.”

Turner came close to a school record himself as he made seven catches for 238 yards and scored all four of Smith’s passing touchdowns. His yardage is the second most in a game in Vikings history, second only to the 260 Ross Lane had in a game in 2003.

“We've known each other since we were like 8 so our connection is already there,” Turner said. “And he loves throwing to me just because he trusts me or something. But yeah, it's unbelievable for him. He already broke the school record, now the county record tonight. Amazing.”

The Vikings got to work quick as Macrae Thompson scored on a 4-yard run at 7:56 of the first quarter. Verot then pulled on an onside kick. It was recovered by Jake Rodriguez. On the next play, Carter and Turner connected on a 47-yard score for two touchdowns in 8 seconds.

Smith and Turner connected on a 12-yard slant as Verot led 21-0 after one quarter. Ryan Gadson added a special teams touchdown as he took a punt 80 yards for a score and a 28-0 lead at 9:46 of the second quarter.

Matthew Turner breaks free for a touchdown as Bishop Verot defeated Estero 44-6 in a Region 2S-4 semifinal on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Estero (9-3) put together its best drive of the game, moving from its own 21 to the Verot 1 as Wildcats quarterback Matt Wilson completed 5-of-7 passes for 57 yards and his 8-yard run put them on the goal line. Wilson tried a QB sneak to score on the next play but was stripped and the Vikings recovered the ball.

On the very next play, Smith hit Turner on a slant and he outraced the Wildcats defense for a 99-yard touchdown and followed that up with a 52-yarder on the Vikings' next drive to ensure Verot would have its 10th running clock of the season.

“And that's what really good, explosive athletic teams do to you,” said Estero coach Darren Nelson, whose team lost to the Vikings 52-0 on Oct. 27. “They kind of get in your head a little bit, I feel like there's a piece of kryptonite sitting on that 50-yard line. I mean, the onside kick, you know, stuff like that. The punt return, we haven't even had one close (to being returned). It's just a lot of little things that creep up when you when you get into a moment like this, that we haven't seen all year. And I think when you get into playing teams that you know, have a lot of talent like they, we just we haven't been able to get off to a good start. And when you dig yourself that big of a hole, it really hurts.”

Estero did score in the third quarter when Wilson hit Kegan Kreuscher from 3 yards out on fourth down to break the goose egg. The loss does come a week after the Wildcats won their first playoff game in 20 years against Hardee. They have increased their win total from 7 to 8 to 9 the last three seasons.

“Especially the seniors in this group, it's been a heck of a ride. You know, these past three years, many of them were starting as sophomores when we won our district championship in 2021. Obviously, a bunch of more starting last year when we went 8-2, and then we took the next step this year,” Nelson said. “They've just been a group that has stuck together. We're not the flashiest group, but they play well together. They've got a great love for each other. And so that's why it hurts to see it come to an end.”

― Ed Reed

Class 4S-Region 4

Venice 56, Immokalee 14

VENICE ― Jadyn Glasser threw for three touchdowns, Jamarice Wilder ran for two more and Venice overwhelmed Immokalee, 56-14, in a Class 4S-Region 4 semifinal Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.

The Venice quarterback completed his first 15 passes while Immokalee struggled to move the ball as Venice jumped out to a 33-0 lead before the first quarter was over.

"It's just the connection I have with my receivers," Glasser said. "We put in work every day just getting better."

Things couldn't have started out any better for Venice or any worse for Immokalee.

A quick three-and-out forced Immokalee to punt from its own end zone and a fumbled snap resulted in a safety. After the free kick, Venice needed only three plays to move down the field for the first of Wilder's touchdowns from 8 yards out. Griffin Gisotti ran for a two-point conversion, the first of five for Gisotti on the night, and Venice had a 10-0 lead with just over 3 minutes elapsed.

Venicetook on Immokalee during 2023 FHSAA Friday night playoff action in Venice. Venice handily defeated Immokalee 56-14 to advance to the next round. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

After an Immokalee punt gave Venice the ball at its own 43, Glasser completed four straight passes on the next drive, three to Zycarl Lewis who scored from 16 yards out. Another Gisotti conversion run made it 18-0 with 6:55 to play in the first quarter.

Before the quarter was over, Venice would add another 1-yard scoring run by Wilder and a 53-yard TD pass from Glasser to Charles Lester, who caught a quick out and then broke several tackles on his way to the end zone.

"We did a great job," Venice coach John Peacock said. "The kids came out and they overwhelmed them the entire first quarter, both offensively, defensively and special teams. Everybody got involved. Glasser did a nice job tonight. The receivers did a good job getting open and making plays too."

The Venice defense got into the scoring act in the second quarter. Immokalee finally moved the ball into Venice territory before Kane Judson picked off a Trannon Villarreal pass and brought it back 77 yards for a touchdown and a 41-0 lead with 8:52 to go before the half.

Immokalee got the ball deep into Venice territory again, thanks to a 50-yard completion from Chris Germinal to Gilbert Charles. Jayden Nixon put Immokalee on the scoreboard with a 6-yard run to make it 41-7.

Venice answered quickly after recovering an onside kick attempt. Glasser went 4-for-4 in a 6-play drive, finished off with a 12-yard pass from Glasser to tight end Jackson Scott. That gave Venice a 49-7 halftime lead.

With a running clock in the second half, Venice added a 32-yard TD pass from backup QB Alex Schaefer to Malakai Corbett in the third quarter, and Justin Compere completed the scoring with a 2-yard TD run for Immokalee in the fourth quarter.

Immokalee coach James Delgado said the slow start sealed his team's fate in the early going.

"Offensively, we went three and out four times in a row," Delgado said. "Defensively, we gave up big plays and didn't do things the way we're capable of doing them.

"So in the first quarter, this thing was way out of hand way before it should have been."

Immokalee's running game was shut down completely and two Immokalee quarterbacks combined to complete just 4 of 18 passes for 92 yards and two interceptions, as Luke Heenan picked off a pass in the third quarter that set up Venice's final touchdown.

Immokalee completed its season at 6-6. "They whipped us. They beat us up," Delgado said. "That's what they did defensively and offensively. They're stronger than we are. We've got to change that. I'm proud of our guys for not quitting, for not laying down. Those things that we're trying to instill in our program don't carry them just through Friday nights. It's a life thing. So we ain't done. We'll be back."

Venice improved to 10-2 and will host a rematch with Riverview in the Regional final next week.

― Bruce Robins

