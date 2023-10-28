Football Playoff Roundup: Highland comes back late to upset Liberty-Benton

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton won the time of possession by more than double, committed one fewer turnover, posted 11 more first downs and ended with nearly 70 more yards of offense.

But Highland won on the scoreboard.

In a Division V, Region 18 first-round football playoff game, the 12th seeded Scots upset No. 5 Liberty-Benton 21-17 Friday night.

More Playoff Football: How did Northmor manage its second-half playoff comeback on Friday against Coal Grove?

Even More Playoff Football: Trimble pulls away in second half to upset Elgin in playoff football

Highland found itself trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but Kolton Stover ran in a 4-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown to give the Scots hope. Then with 1:37 left in the game, Highland's multi-time All-Ohio running back Dane Nauman took a Stover screen pass 82 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Nauman ended with 156 rushing yards on 21 carries, while Stover added 49 on 10 tries. Stover was also 6 of 18 passing for 113 yards as Nauman had two catches for 88 yard and Kort Sears the other four for 25 yards.

Defensively, Sam Hernandez led Highland with 14 tackles, while Gavin Wiggand had 10 and Cooper Young 9.5. The team ended with four sacks.

Highland (6-5) will now play at No. 4 Oak Harbor (11-0) after it defeated No. 13 Otsego 49-20.

Highland's Dane Nauman runs the football in a regular season game against Marion Harding this year. Nauman scored the go-ahead touchdown Friday night at Liberty-Benton.

Other Games

In another Division V, Region 18 playoff first-rounder, No. 10 seed Pleasant played No. 7 Eastwood scoreless for three quarters. However, the Eagles pulled it out with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat the Spartans 14-0 Friday night in Pemberville.

Eastwood (9-2) will now got to No. 2 seed Edison (10-1), which was a 48-0 victor over No. 15 Spencerville. Pleasant ends its season at 6-5.

In a Division IV, Region 14 contest, Van Wert (8-3) scored first, but River Valley (4-7) answered right back. However, from there the home-standing Cougars rolled, taking a 34-6 lead by halftime. In the second half, Van Wert hung on for a 48-30 victory.

The Cougars will face another Mid Ohio Athletic Conference opponent on Friday when it travels to No. 3 seed Shelby, a 40-0 winner over No. 14 Cleveland Central Catholic.

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

X, formerly Twitter, @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 11

Northmor's Paul Cramer scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help his team come from behind and beat Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant.

Highland's Dane Nauman scored the decisive touchdowns on an 82-yard screen pass plus had 156 yards of rushing and another long TD run in a win over Liberty-Benton.

Elgin's Caleb Atha blocked a punt and returned it for a 20-yard touchdown in a loss to Glouster Trimble.

Voting continues at MarionStar.com and its app through early Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Playoff Roundup: Highland scores late to knock off Liberty-Benton