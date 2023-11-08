Football Playoff Preview: Northmor's secondary will be tested by Garaway's passing game

IBERIA — The Northmor secondary must have felt like the old Maytag repairman waiting around for work.

Facing two run-first, run-last, run-always football teams in the first two weeks of the playoffs, the back end of the Golden Knights defense was there to fill gaps and make any downfield tackles necessary. But ball hawking? Not so much.

"It’s a different kind of challenge this week," Northmor coach Scott Armrose said with a chuckle as they get ready for Sugarcreek Garaway in a Division VI, Region 23 semifinal matchup at Heath on Friday night.

The 12-0 Pirates, seeded No. 1 in the region, will sling it around.

"I’d like to say it’s a relief for those guys (in the secondary), but I’m not sure because the passing attack we’re going to see is really good," Armrose added.

Scouting Garaway

Good, efficient and explosive is what the Pirate offense is about. Junior quarterback Brady Geibel, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound athlete, is 131-for-180, which is a 73 percent completion percentage. He's thrown for 2,129 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Senior Jenson Garber has made 58 catches for 1,030 yards and 14 touchdowns, while senior Wyatt Wallick adds 22 catches for 277 yards and a couple of scores. Add junior Dillon Soehnlen's 1,089 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, and Garaway is a complete package.

"(Garber) is not a huge kid, but he’s fast and runs really good routes. With the quarterback, they’re always on the same page," Armrose said. "The thing that makes (Garber) dangerous is they have so many other weapons that he’s a tough guy to key on. You can’t really devote too much attention to him because they’ll hurt you someplace else. That’s what makes him so good."

It will be strength versus strength on Friday night. Northmor's secondary might have been in moth balls the last two weeks, but they will be challenged by the Pirates in Week 13.

Northmor's captains, from left, of Garrett Harvey, Hunter Fulk, Caleb Schnuerer, Paul Cramer and Bryson Keirns meet at midfield for the coin toss before Friday's quarterfinal regional football playoff game with Glouster Trimble.

"We do a really nice job in our base defense," Armrose said. "That’s when we play our best football. We play our zone defense really well. We get to spots and rush the passer, and that forces teams to make mistakes. That’s why we forced so many turnovers this year."

The numbers back him up.

The fourth-seeded Knights (10-2) have picked off 19 passes this season led by Hunter Fulk's six interceptions and Paul Cramer's five. Northmor is only allowing 69 yards of offense in the air with just six passing touchdowns allowed all season.

Furthermore, the Knights have 31 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and nine fumble recoveries, so they are a big-play D and that will help against an equally big-play O.

Northmor's season continues

For Northmor, it had never won more than one playoff game in a season before Friday night. The 10 wins ties the 2018 team that also went to the regional semifinals before falling 41-23 to Fort Frye in Pataskala.

"Before the season, we knew we were going to make it far in the playoffs because we knew in our junior and senior classes we had a lot of players in both those classes and a lot of people who could make plays and do good things on the field. We had a good feeling we were going to make it far," Northmor quarterback A.J. Bower said.

It will be a tough task on Friday night. Garaway averages 39 points per game and allows just 7.4 per contest. The Pirates have handily beaten 10-2 West Muskingum, 9-3 Indian Valley and 8-4 Ridgewood and edged 7-4 Sandy Valley 14-10 in their closest game of the season. They own the third longest active regular season winning streak at 30 and played the fifth toughest schedule in Division VI according to Drew Pasteur's Fantastic50.net Ohio high school football website.

In the playoffs, Garaway beat Rock Hill 45-7 and East Knox 49-7. East Knox is a Knox Morrow Athletic Conference rival with Northmor, a team the Knights beat 27-6 in Week 7.

"They took it to East Knox. They played their JV the whole second half against East Knox," Armrose said. "East Knox showed us some things on film that we might be able to take advantage of. It’s nice to have a relationship with a coach who just played a football team. That’s an advantage for us."

Northmor football coach Scott Armrose talks to his team after it beat Gloster Trimble in a Division VI regional quarterfinal playoff game Friday night in Iberia.

