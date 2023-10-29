What football players, coaches said after Arizona State beat Washington State

Arizona State football earned its first conference win of the season in a 38-27 win against Washington State on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.

The Sun Devils recorded 509 yards of total offense, while running back DeCarlos Brooks recorded a career-high of three rushing touchdowns in a game.

Here are what the coaches and players had to say.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham on earning a conference win:

“I think it’s fun, I think the guys have really embraced the challenge. It’s the effort that they gave tonight, it’s the detail. The guys really took some ownership and did their one-eleventh and showed up. This is definitely way different than anything I’ve done offensively, but it doesn’t matter. It all comes down to the kids and the guys on our team executing.”

ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet on the offensive leadership stepping up:

“One of the big things that we emphasized not just on the field but off the field was defense has done a great job in the past of not just executing and making sure they’re executing those small details. Offensively, we’re a play here and there that flips this whole season around. For us, it was just making sure we fix our mistakes and it definitely showed up tonight.”

Arizona State defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) celebrates a defensive stop against Washington State with linebacker Travion Brown (82) and defensive lineman Clayton Smith (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASU linebacker Tre Brown on facing his former school:

"It's crazy because I prayed during the week and I had a lot of prayers going into this week, so I have to give glory to God. Obviously, coming from that school, I had a lot of revenge I wanted to get, but the revenge is not mine to take, but (God's). I let that go to (God). We came out with this victory today."

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert on ASU's performance:

"On offense, I felt they kept us off balance the whole game. We didn't make enough adjustments to get ahead of them at all. Offensively, I thought we gave ourselves an opportunity to go in there and win a game. We just didn't quite finish in the red zone."

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward on what made ASU challenging:

"Really nothing. We just didn't execute tonight. We've seen this defense day in and day out and we just didn't execute."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Best player, coach quotes after Arizona State beat Washington State