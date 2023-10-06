Football Player of the Week: Dayton's John John DeSarno takes the Week 5 award

No matter the result, Dayton quarterback John John DeSarno and his teammates have continued to keep striving and working and improving.

And each week, they got better.

Last Friday, DeSarno coolly led the Bulldogs to a 20-18 win over Highland Park with a fourth-quarter rally.

For his efforts, the public voted DeSarno as the MyCentralJersey.com’s Big Central Conference Readers’ Choice Football Player of the Week.

The junior went 7-of-13 for 138 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score. He pleased the home fans on senior night by finding Brandon Bernkopf for a 60-yard touchdown with 4:27 remaining for the final go-ahead score.

“He made my play call look pretty good,” Dayton coach Nick Iannacone said. “He read the defense. He threw to the open man, which was Brandon – hit him for a great connection and he was able to get right in the end zone.”

The Springfield school earned its first win after a couple close losses. It’s no surprise they kept showing up.

“That’s how we are,” DeSarno said. “That’s how we learn from our coach. He tells us to keep believing in ourselves and he pushes us every day to be the best football players we can be and thanks to him, we got it done.”

The smooth-passing DeSarno gives the Bulldog a dual-threat and has thrown for 585 yards this season and chipped in 89 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

“He does a lot of stuff for us,” Iannacone said. “He takes this offense and it’s his. He commands the huddle. He’s able to articulate what’s going on when he comes off the sideline. So, it’s a great benefit for me as a play caller and coach Mullman, who calls the plays as well. He’s doing a heck of a job leading his peers.”

It’s not surprising that DeSarno has that “it” factor behind center. His father Tom played quarterback at Pompton Lakes (1,412 yards as a senior in 1989) and at the University of Connecticut. John John took some of that QB DNA into his career.

“That’s where I get it from,” DeSarno said. “He always teaches me to stay humble. To stay composed and always play your 100 percent. He’s my hero. I look up to him every day. He teaches me what to do.

“… I always knew how to play QB. I always played all throughout middle school and finally I got the chance in high school to play. I’ve been waiting for this my whole life and I worked extra hard in the summer, listening to my coach and finally I got to be out here playing for my high school.”

The Dayton coaches hopes for big things from the team in the future, as well as the 6-foot-2, 175-pound DeSarno.

“Every single week he continues to get better and better,” Iannacone said. “He’s not even close to reaching his ceiling. So we’re just really excited for him going on this season into his senior year. He’s still going to grow. His arm is going to get stronger. He’s going to get bigger, stronger, faster.”

