Football player fathers helped Page's Brenden Anes and Eric Hazzard make imposing linebacker tandem

Brenden Anes and Eric Hazzard have more in common than their year in school, position on the football field, size or statistics.

In 2022, they helped Page go 12-3 and advance to the Class 5A state championship game as sophomore linebackers. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Anes racked up 104 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.

The 6-3, 226-pound Hazzard totaled 109 stops, 20 TFLs, 12 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six deflections, two blocked kicks and an interception for a touchdown.

Anes and Hazzard are set to be among the best linebacker tandems in Tennessee in their junior season. Their pedigrees have a lot to do with it.

Anes' father, Curt, was a star quarterback at Grand Valley State from 1999 to 2002. As a senior, he won the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the top player in Division II, and led the Lakers to a national title. Curt is now an assistant where he coaches the Patriots' quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Hazzard's father, Brandon, played linebacker at Mississippi State from 1993-95.

Page linebacker Eric Hazzard (40) and defensive lineman Caleb Meeks (55) celebrate their 27 to 24 win against Henry Co. after a TSSAA Class 5A semifinal playoff game at Henry County High School Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in Paris, Tenn.

While both Brenden and Eric received coaching from their fathers, they learned as much about the mental side of the game from having fathers who played college football. When opponents talk and try to get in their head, Anes and Hazzard know how to stay focused.

"You can't let anything get to you," Anes said. "People are gonna say whatever they want to say, but you can't let it phase you."

Anes has offers from Indiana, Charlotte, Liberty, Memphis, Western Kentucky and Austin Peay. Hazzard has offers from Charlotte, Miami (Ohio) and Austin Peay.

Page High School’s, Brenden Anes, stands for a portrait during the Tennessean's media day at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville , Tenn., Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Hazzard started as a freshman, and led the Patriots in tackles and to the state title game. Anes, who played his freshman season at Valor Christian in Colorado before moving to Tennessee, proved to be a solid complement for Hazzard upon his arrival. While Hazzard plays on the edge and sometimes as a defensive end, Anes' strength is his pass coverage.

"Anes is a bit more of a speed, set the edge, aggressive guy," said Page coach Charles Rathbone. "He can cover, he can do all aspects. Hazzard's more of a physical pass rusher, getting after the quarterback. But the similarity is their mindset. They compete with one another, they want to be the best."

DANDY DOZEN: Why Page's Ronan O'Connell picked Dabo Swinney, Clemson football consistency over Tennessee, Wisconsin

Anes was a key member of the Patriots' backfield last season, rushing for 508 yards and six touchdowns. He expects to continue a part-time role on offense this fall, while Hazzard will moonlight as a tight end on occasion.

But defense is where they'll make their mark.

"You can't really get away from us no matter what," Hazzard said.

