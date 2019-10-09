Football player at Florida university dies after collapsing during practice

Theodore “Boobie” Hammonds, a wide receiver at Warner University in Lake Wales, Florida, died on Tuesday after collapsing during practice.

Warner, an NAIA program that competes in the Sun Conference, said in a press release that Hammonds collapsed after a non-contact drill. Hammonds was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died. His cause of death is unknown at this time, the school said.

“Members of the Warner University athletic training staff were on hand immediately and provided emergency care. Polk County Emergency Services responded and transported Theo to the Lake Wales Medical Center Emergency Department. Unfortunately, Theo was not able to recover, and he later passed away at the hospital,” the school’s statement, attributed to president Dr. David Hoag, said.

“Warner University places the highest priority on the health and safety of its students and student athletes. Certified athletic trainers were on hand at the time that the athlete collapsed and provided immediate emergency care. The cause of Theo's collapse and ultimate death are not currently known, and it would be inappropriate to speculate regarding the cause of death at this time.”

Hammonds, a senior from Miami who played at Carol City High School, has been one of Warner’s leading receivers in recent years. Over the past three seasons, Hammonds has totaled 66 catches for 867 yards and eight touchdowns.

“On behalf of Warner University and our faculty, staff, coaches and trainers, we offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to Theo's family, friends and teammates in this difficult and uncertain time. We are devastated by his passing,” Hoag said.

