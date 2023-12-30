FOOTBALL: Pioneer's Toloza is Loganland Offensive Player of Year

Dec. 30—Pioneer football always seems to have someone step up and put up big rushing numbers.

Rylahn Toloza has been that player in recent years.

The 5-foot-6, 164-pound senior fullback burst onto the scene last year and rushed for 1,069 yards and 15 touchdowns. He followed that up with 1,030 yards and 14 TDs this year despite missing two full games with injury for a Panthers team that went 5-5.

Toloza is the Pharos-Tribune's 2023 Loganland Football Offensive Player of the Year.

"He was on pace this year to probably be in the 1,800 yard area before his injury," Pioneer coach Adam Berry said. "He averaged right near 150 yards a game. He was our go-to running back and teams knew that and he still found a way to get it done the last few years. There were times he would get hit in the hole and then he would just make something out of nothing. His vision was great. He's the reason why we started to get back on track this season.

"When he got injured our offense stalled a little bit and a big reason was him being out. Great weight room guy, he was never the biggest guy out there but he was always one of the stronger guys and that was his commitment to the offseason. He was one of those where sometimes he didn't hit the hole like we wanted him to but he was that player that made plays. Great junior and senior year for us."

Toloza and the Panthers were rolling right along and improved to 4-1 with 28-12 win over Class 5A Hammond Central in Week 5. The win catapulted Pioneer to a No. 9 ranking in Class A.

But it proved to be a costly win, as Toloza and sophomore starting quarterback Micah Rans suffered injuries that impacted the Panthers the rest of the season.

The Panthers went 1-5 the rest of the way with back-to-back losses to North Judson to close out the season.

Toloza said it was an Achilles injury that sidelined him against Triton and Knox.

"It was against Hammond Central about halfway through the game I got tackled from the back and it popped or something. I just couldn't walk really for the next few weeks," he said. "I came back Culver week. It was still hurting a little bit and I think some people could tell and said something about it and I was like, 'yeah, it's still hurting a little bit.'"

He added the injury has lingered into the basketball season and has continued to bother him.

Rans had just one carry after the Hammond Central game as he suffered a hip injury.

It was a season of what might have been for the Panthers had they stayed healthy.

But they still had a three-win improvement from last year's 2-8 season.

Despite the down years for their standards, Toloza was still a major bright spot for the Panthers. He was a late bloomer as a star running back for them.

"I just started playing football in the seventh grade, so I really didn't know anything," he said.

His career took off his junior year and he named an all-state fullback his senior year.

The following are capsules of the rest of the All-Loganland offense.

QB — LJ Hillis, Cass

The 6-4, 175-pound senior completed 53 of 92 passes for 595 yards and 9 TDs.

He added 341 yards rushing and 3 TDs. He had 60 tackles on defense.

Hillis passed for 2,060 yards for his career, which ranks fourth all-time in Lewis Cass history.

"LJ started 33 games for us, 30 at quarterback," Cass coach Clayton Mannering said. "I think he started three games at receiver his freshman year, so he's been really important to Cass football for a long time. He's a really smart player, a really tough player as well. He played quarterback this year and broke his hand during Week 5 in his throwing hand and there was never any question he was still going to be the quarterback. He still threw the ball well even after that even though he was in a lot of pain. He played a few different positions defensively for us this year but was always the smartest guy on the field and a great leader."

QB — Bryson Herr, Logansport

Herr, a 5-10, 155-pound sophomore, completed 45 of 81 passes for 754 yards and 10 TDs.

He was named second-team All-NCC for the Berries, who went 4-6 with wins over Indianapolis Tech, Marion, Richmond and Anderson in their final year in the NCC.

"He had a very good season in his first year as quarterback," Logansport coach Mike Johnson said. "He is a very tough player with a good arm and a strong desire to improve. He has the potential to be a really good quarterback the next two seasons and become a positive, productive leader for his team."

RB — Chrisanthony Del Valle, Logansport

Del Valle, a 5-10, 185-pound junior, led the Berries with 676 yards rushing on 111 carries with seven TDs. He added eight catches for 111 yards and a TD. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for a loss from his inside linebacker position.

He was named first-team All-NCC.

"He is a very strong player physically and has the ability to be a real leader for our team," Johnson said. "His teammates voted him as their captain this past season. We are looking for good things from him next season."

WR — Isaac Russell, Logansport

Russell, a 6-1, 170-pound senior, led the Berries with 13 catches for 279 yards and a TD. He added 13 carries for 93 yards and three TDs. Defensively he had 31 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

He was named first-team All-NCC and selected as Logansport's Player of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year.

"He was the best athlete on our team and could give us a big play when needed," Johnson said. "He is a smart student and a smart player. He was named Academic All-State and All-NCC and that contributed to his versatility. He could have gone in and played quarterback if we needed him."

WR — Grant Yadon, Caston

The 6-2, 205-pound senior was a playmaker for the Comets.

He had 23 catches for 331 yards and 4 TDs. He rushed for 327 yards and 5 TDs. He added 74 yards passing and 2 TDs. He was also the Comets' second leading tackler with 54 tackles and he added two interceptions and two blocked field goals.

The Comets went 2-9 which included a sectional win over previously undefeated and No. 7-ranked North White.

"Yadon, he's an explosive player offensively," Caston coach Chris Ulerick said. "He's a tough guard because when we split him out he's going against kids that physically he's just bigger than. He played running back a lot more than I thought he was going to. Then at times he was the quarterback. He did a lot offensively that we don't really have one of those kids coming back next year. He's going to be super tough to replace offensively."

TE — Kyle Roudebush, Caston

The 6-foot, 212-pound senior was a key player on both sides of the ball for the Comets.

He had 17 catches for 199 yards and 2 TDs. He rushed for 222 yards and a TD. He was their leading tackler with 60 tackles. He added an interception, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals.

"Defensively he was our hammer inside," Ulerick said. "He did it both ways. He blocked like a son of a gun. Most games our big runs were all because of him being able to block the edge."

OL — Grant Campbell, Pioneer

The 6-foot, 203-pound lineman had a standout junior season for the Panthers.

"Grant Campbell, he was our leader on the offensive line," Berry said. "He was named a captain as a junior. He seriously knew every position on the offensive line. At practice he would rotate between center and guard. There were times in the game where [Tyler] Schnurpel would have to go out, he'd have to bump over to center and he wouldn't miss a beat. He never I don't think played tackle this year but he knew all the tackle rules and he was able to communicate that, help out the younger guys in the huddle and was just a great asset for us on the field. He was also a coach in practice too helping out the O-line. We're very fortunate having him another year looking forward to his leadership as a senior and seeing what he can do for us as the anchor of our offensive line."

OL — Wyatt Wheeler, Winamac

The 6-4, 250-pound senior was one of the Warriors' top players.

Winamac went 3-7 and posted three straight wins against Culver, West Central and Caston following an 0-5 start. West Central finished 8-3 and ranked 14th in Class A. Caston went on to beat the seventh ranked team in Class A.

"Wyatt was a two-way starter for us for two years. He was an offensive tackle and also a defensive tackle," Winamac coach Josh Burgess said. "He's just a really consistent kid, probably our best offensive lineman. We ran a lot of stuff behind him. He's just a great kid, a high effort kid, a big weight room kid. From where he started as a sophomore to where he finished there was a ton of improvement."

OL — Pete DuVall, Caston

The 5-9, 200-pound senior was a standout lineman for the Comets. He had 46 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense.

"He was our everything on offense," Ulerick said. "We could adjust our blocking schemes through him throughout the course of the game. He started off at center, then we moved him to guard really early and he was able to play both guards for us and do really well. Offensive line-wise he will be sorely missed next year because we don't have somebody that knows all five positions. I think he's in the top 10 in his academic class so we don't have very many of those either."

OL — Kyle Rozzi, Logansport

The 5-10, 190-pound junior was named the Berries' Offensive Lineman of the Year.

"He played center and used the weight room and offseason workouts to become a very good lineman for us," Johnson said. "He has improved every year and because of his work ethic and preparation will be the leader of our O-line next year. He had a really good junior season."

OL — Levi Martin, Caston

Martin a 5-11, 150-pound lineman, got the job done on both sides of the ball for the Comets. On defense he had 35 tackles, three sacks and a blocked punt.

"He's a tough-nosed kid," Ulerick said. "He's undersized for what he was playing. He played offensive tackle and offensive guard and he's way undersized for that. I think he's wrestling 150 or 145. He's super undersized but he hits as hard as probably anybody on the team."