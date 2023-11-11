Football: Phillipsburg comes up shorrt against Union City in North 2 Group 5 final

Mark Boyd rushed for two touchdowns for Union City, including a game-clinching 20-yard scoring jaunt with 3:08 left in regulation Friday night and the second-seeded Soaring Eagles toppled No. 1 Phillipsburg 24-17 in the NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final at Maloney Stadium.

John Wargo scored twice for the Stateliners, whose defense came up with a big stop in the final minute, but P’Burg’s drive from the 2-yard line couldn’t traverse the field and the Liners fall to 9-2.

Union City, which will take on Passaic Tech in next weekend’s state semifinals, took a 10-0 first-half lead, getting a four-yard run from Boyd and a 25-yard field goal from Jaydin Chaviano, who was also a perfect 3-for-3 kicking extra points.

Phillipsburg got on the board on the opening drive of the second half, capped by a one-yard Wargo run, but the Eagles had the retort, with Tyler Koffa scoring on a one-yard run and his team led 17-7.

Wargo’s second touchdown got the Liners to within 17-14, before Boyd’s clinching run. Colin Hoey’s first field goal attempt of the second was good from 31 yards out to get Phillipsburg to within 24-17 with 1:08 remaining.

Matt Scherbo finished with four catches for 95 yards, while Sam Dech’s 11 carries for 72 rushing yards paced the Stateliners, who will wrap up their season on Thanksgiving Day with the annual showdown against rival Easton.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Football: Phillipsburg comes up shorrt against Union City in final