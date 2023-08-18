FOOTBALL: Peru Bengal Tigers 2023 preview

Aug. 18—New Peru football coach Chris Makowski pointed to his senior class as the biggest strength of his team.

"We are very fortunate that we have an extremely large senior class," he said. "You want to talk about a group of resilient kids — I'm the third head coach in three years. To have that and for us to still have 17 seniors, in 2023, I think is a testament to our kids. They love football and they've bought into what I've asked them to do.

"You get senior classes from time to time that you kind of have to pull them along and prod them because they think they have earned everything: 'Why do I have to do this?' Our kids don't question anything. They have done a great job of leading through example. It's a great group."

A South Bend native, Makowski in his 28th season of coaching.

"I graduated from the young guy on the staff to I'm officially the old dude," he joked.

Makowski has enjoyed working with offensive lines in his career, which began with assistant stints at East Noble and DeKalb. He was Rushville's head coach in 2005-11. From there, he moved to Peru in 2012. He served as an assistant coach to three different Peru coaches — Bob Prescott, Romison Saint-Louis and Tim Weeks.

Peru went 3-7 last season in Weeks' lone season.

Makowski has good talent from which to build around.

The offense is led by senior quarterback Matthew Roettger (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) and senior running back Alex Ross (6-3, 190). Last season, Roettger passed for 1,082 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 458 yards and five scores while Ross rushed for 710 yards and nine touchdowns.

"They have been playing together for awhile and I think they are going to do some special things in the backfield," Makowski said.

"I have said this about Roettger since I've watched him play football and basketball: As the lights get brighter, this kid gets better," he added. "There are a few kids out there who's able to do that and he's one of them."

Makowski pointed to senior lineman Liam Lancaster (6-4, 255) and senior tight end/wide receiver Braxton Strong (6-3, 230) as other key offensive players.

"Liam Lancaster as a sophomore became a captain. He's entering his senior year. Just a tremendous kid who embraces everything offensive line. He takes pride in his work and loves what he does up front," Makowski said. "Braxton Strong has signed with Colorado State. He is another kid who works hard."

Overall, Makowski expects an offense with a 65-35 run-pass ratio.

"I want to be physical up front," he said. "I think anybody who watches any of our game film is going to say, 'OK, this guy who is calling the game is an offensive line coach.' We want to be good at running the ball. But I've been around long enough to look at some of my pieces to the puzzle and say, 'We have to utilize some of these guys on the outside.'"

Defensively, Peru will look to junior Trevi Hillman-Conley (5-11, 270) and senior Griffin Wouster (6-3, 195) to anchor the line.

"Trevi is someone we're going to lean on," Makowski said. "He's done an excellent job in the wrestling room. He's a tremendous kid. He's been coming around our program since he's been in the third grade. He just loves football."

Ross anchors the linebacker corps after leading the squad last season in tackles with 84 and tackles for loss with six. Senior Lucas Boggs (6-0, 190) and junior Tanner Boggs (6-1, 215) also figure into Makowski's linebacker plans and Roettger, senior Zach Smithers (5-8, 155) and senior Joe Estrada (5-10, 165) are in the secondary plans.

The Three Rivers Conference has a new look this season with Lewis Cass replacing Tippecanoe Valley.

"This isn't the first time we've been in a conference with Lewis Cass. I was battling against the elder statesman Mannering, and I do mean statesman," Makowski said, referring to former Cass coach Scott Mannering. His son Clayton is the Kings' current coach. "What an outstanding football family. I'm looking forward to getting back to that because you know what kind of program you're going against — a clean program whose kids play hard."

Makowski sees Rochester and Maconaquah as the TRC favorites with Southwood also a possible contender.

Bryan Gaskins is the Tribune's sports editor. He may be reached at bryan.gaskins@kokomotribune.com or 765-454-8567.