Football Outsiders surprisingly names 49ers' best position group running backs

49ers' best position group surprising choice by Football Outsiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s no secret that the 49ers are deep at the running back position.

And under coach Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco’s offense has produced on the ground no matter who they have in the backfield.

But is running back the 49ers’ strongest position group? If you’re asking Football Outsiders, the answer is a resounding, ‘Yes.”

On Friday, the advanced football stats and film analysis site released its list of strongest position groups for all 32 NFL teams through ESPN, and their pick for San Francisco was an interesting surprise:

San Francisco 49ers: Running back

Although Deebo Samuel won’t be taking handoffs as often this fall, the 49ers still have their top four true running backs from last season -- young guys Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon, plus veterans Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty.

They also drafted Tyrion Davis-Price out of LSU in the third round of the draft in April. Fullback Kyrle Juszczyk, an excellent run-blocker, is also a dangerous receiver out of the backfield.

Football Outsider's pick somewhat makes sense given the 49ers’ previous rushing success. As Football Outsiders noted, last year’s leading rusher Elijah Mitchell and the rest of the group figure to see a lot more carries this season as Samuel reportedly wants to move away from his “wide back” role.

Whether or not Mitchell follows up his successful rookie campaign with a breakout sophomore season remains to be seen, but he’ll have plenty of support if San Francisco deploys what some believe will be a backs-by-committee approach.

Young rushing talent acquired in the past two drafts by the 49ers, Trey Sermon and Tyrion Davis-Price, are mostly unproven at the NFL level. Jeff Wilson Jr. is hoping to recreate his 2020 numbers, and JaMycal Hasty will have to fight to keep his spot as the team’s third-down back.

Kyle Juszczyk, meanwhile, is the NFL’s highest-paid fullback and can be counted on to produce in the capacity San Francisco needs from him.

While it’s clear the 49ers clearly aren’t lacking in the running backs room, there’s another position group that has been the fear of the league for quite some time now: the defensive line.

Some might argue this group is the 49ers' strongest.

It was already stacked with stars like Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, and the 49ers added even more depth through the 2022 NFL Draft and free agency while re-signing and retaining talent they already had in the position group.

Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, and Jordan Willis are all returning this season, and Kerry Hyder Jr. is back. They're joined by rookie Drake Jackson, who has made a quick impression on coaches and teammates alike since being drafted by the 49ers No. 61 overall this year.

With Javon Kinlaw’s surgery recovery instilling wonder in his fellow 49ers this offseason, perhaps the best is yet to come with this group.

No matter which position group is viewed as the 49er’s best, having more than one option is always a good problem to have.

