Football Outsiders names 2 Commanders as potential breakout players in 2022

The Washington Commanders’ 2021 NFL draft class had high expectations. Coming off a surprising playoff berth in 2020, Washington picked 10 players in the 2021 draft, and there were high hopes several of the rookies would make an immediate impact.

Unfortunately, Washington’s rookie class mirrored its disappointing season. Second-round pick Sam Cosmi was Washington’s top rookie, but he missed eight games due to injury. Cosmi should be a fixture at right tackle for years to come.

First-round pick Jamin Davis and third-round picks Benjamin St-Juste and Dyami Brown failed to meet rookie expectations. With St-Juste, it was more to do with injury. Davis and Brown struggled in their transition to the NFL.

However, it was never about talent. Davis is already showing signs of taking a massive second-year leap. St-Juste also had a strong offseason and training camp, playing more inside, where he can use his length.

As for Brown, Rivers McCown of Football Outsiders, in a special to ESPN+, named 25 potential breakout players for 2022. Both St-Juste and Brown were on the list.

On St-Juste:

St-Juste was immediately one of the most popular targets in the NFL in his rookie year, allowing 8.1 yards per pass and being targeted on a team-high 23.8% of his snaps. He was a big part of Mike Williams’ breakout year in Week 1, but afterward rebounded a bit and didn’t allow another touchdown in coverage in his short stint as a starter. A long-term concussion forced St-Juste from the lineup after Week 8 and he didn’t play a single defensive snap for the rest of the season. The confidence to throw St-Juste outside in Week 1 of last season and hang with him through his ups and downs likely tells us a lot about how much Washington believes in this third-round pick. The Commanders didn’t draft another corner, nor did they bring in a backup plan other than last year’s solution, 2018 UDFA Danny Johnson. St-Juste will have every opportunity to make an impact in his second season, and if he can get coached up and cap some of his weaknesses, he could be a fixture outside in the NFL.

Despite not being one of Washington’s top three receivers heading into the season, McCown is high on Brown:

Brown’s rookie season in Washington was something of a missed opportunity, with injuries limiting his effectiveness and a poor deep passing game keeping him from unlocking his best traits. He also was blanketed on many routes and will need to improve his ability to get open against NFL coverages and body types. As the Commanders season dwindled, Brown was a complete nonfactor, drawing only five targets from Week 7 on. But the big leap for most players is Year 1 to Year 2, and the situation in front of Brown hasn’t exactly settled. Most of the reason to believe in him comes from his prospect profile rather than his first season in the NFL, but he still has a chance.

Brown was hampered by quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s lack of arm strength last season. Late in the year, Brown made some outstanding catches, showing his true potential, including a gem against Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys. Brown’s talent is not in question. Carson Wentz’s big arm could unlock Brown’s ability to make big plays in 2022.

If Davis, St-Juste and Brown can take a leap forward this season, Washington’s playoff chances will dramatically improve.

