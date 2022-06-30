Football Outsiders gives Raiders offensive line D+ grade

Breaking: The Raiders offensive line is not very good. Or more accurately; ‘Broken.’ The last coaching staff broke it by putting their faith in Trent Brown, trading away Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson, and failing to replace them adequately.

The new staff is scrambling to cobble together a group that can compete this season, but whether they are able to do it is still a complete mystery.

The only sure starter for the Raiders is left tackle Kolton Miller. And currently there isn’t even a clear frontrunner for the right tackle and right guard jobs.

With no clear upgrade along the line this season, it’s no wonder Football Outsiders sees them among the league’s worst groups.

In FO’s rankings, there are only five teams with a lower grade than the D+ the Raiders received — the Giants, Panthers, Texans, Titans, and Falcons.

The other three AFC West teams were all at least two tiers higher. Only one team got a higher grade than the B+ the Chiefs received (Buccaneers). Meanwhile the Broncos got a solid B grade, and the Chargers were above average with a C+.