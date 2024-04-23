Football Olympic champion Maier to retire in summer

Germany's Leonie Maier plays a ball during the Women's World Cup soccer match against Sweden. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Football Olympic champion Leonie Maier of Germany will end her professional career in summer, her club Hoffenheim said on Tuesday.

Maier won gold with Germany at the 2016 Rio Olympics and also the women's Euro 2013.

"Everyone who knows me know what football means to me. The decision was anything but easy. However, the amount of injuries have slowed me down repeatedly and, unfortunately, they no longer make playing football at the top level possible," she said.

The 31-year-old moved to Hoffenheim last summer from the English Women's Super League. Maier previously played in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga in 2015 and 2016.

"I look back on a wonderful time that I would never want to miss. I've always seen it as a privilege to be a professional footballer and also to play for the national team," she said.