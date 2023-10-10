Football notebook: Running backs shining for local teams this season

Oct. 10—In college, Running Back U is a term that refers to the school that produces the best running backs.

The local area may not be a university, but if you're looking for a talented running back in these parts, you won't have to go far to find one.

Coming into the year, it was well known that teams in The Decatur Daily's coverage area featured some talented backs. However, even with high expectations, they've continued to surprise people week in and week out with just how good they are.

Two of the biggest games featuring local teams from this past Friday saw two of the best running backs in north Alabama deliver dominant performances.

Class 6A, No. 5 Hartselle went toe-to-toe with No. 4 Muscle Shoals, and Ri Fletcher was a big reason why. The star senior compiled 213 yards of total offense (168 rushing, 45 receiving) and scored four touchdowns. That included a 40-yard scoring catch with 14 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Hartselle may have lost 55-49 in double overtime, but even that couldn't overshadow Fletcher's big game.

"He's special," Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said after the game. "That play at the end to tie it was nothing short of amazing."

In another game, Class 4A No. 5 West Morgan took on Deshler in a game that was likely a de facto Region 7 championship. The Rebels won 56-35, and it was in large part due to their backs — and that's "backs," plural.

Senior Jalen Fletcher had six touchdowns. He rushed for 82 yards and four scores, while catching four passes for 126 yards and two more scores. He also returned two kicks for 85 yards total.

Senior Jeremy Strong wasn't too shabby either, rushing 14 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

"Those two compliment each other. It's like thunder and lightning," said West Morgan head coach Drew Phillips. "They're both physical, they both have speed and they're both fun to watch."

Here were some other big performances from last week:

—Priceville's Blitz Clemons carried the ball 23 times for 233 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-18 win over St. John Paul II last Thursday.

—Savarius Evans rushed for 182 yards and two scores as he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, reaching 1,123 yards.

—Clements' Jayden Gilbert rushed for 219 yards, while also passing for 100 and scoring 14 total touchdowns. The senior leads all rushers in the Daily's coverage area with 1,299 yards on the season.

—Athens' Silas Jones rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 win over Cullman. He also caught a 23 yard touchdown pass.

—Junior Gavin Fuqua of Austin rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in a 49-7 win over Grissom.

—Decatur's Dayton Swoopes rushed for 169 yards and two scores Friday vs. Columbia.

—Lawrence County's Drew Gatlin rushed for 98 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown in a 34-9 win over West Point.

