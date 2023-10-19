Football notebook: As playoffs near, Fitzpatrick Trophy candidates emerge

Oct. 19—With the regular season already complete in eight-man football and ending in the four 11-man classes over the next two weeks, it's time to take a look at the players who have stood out this season and put themselves into contention for the 52nd annual James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy. The award is presented annually to the top senior high school football player in Maine.

Each head coach is allowed to nominate one player. Along with on-field accomplishments, academic success and citizenship are also considered by the Fitzpatrick Trophy committee. A list of 10-12 semifinalists will be announced at the conclusion of the season, and after a vote of coaches and media, three finalists will be chosen. The winner will be revealed at a banquet in January.

In alphabetical order, here are seven players who could end up on the ballot. An honorable mention goes to Portland's Reegan Buck, a wide receiver/safety who was having an outstanding season before a broken collarbone ended it prematurely.

Gage Beaudry, Foxcroft Academy. A running back/middle linebacker for the Ponies, Beaudry is a big reason Foxcroft Academy is undefeated and going for a third straight Class D state title. Beaudry has 684 yards rushing, 61 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns, including two punt returns for scores. On defense, Beaudry has 23 solo tackles, 19 assists and an interception.

Noah Carpenter, Leavitt: The preseason favorite for the award, Carpenter has been outstanding on both sides of the ball for the undefeated Hornets as they pursue a second consecutive Class C state title. The 2022 Varsity Maine Player of the Year has completed 67% of his passes for 1,201 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's also run for 778 yards and 15 touchdowns, made 23 of 26 PAT attempts, and scored six 2-point conversions. Playing safety on defense, Carpenter has 66 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Terrell Edwards, Bonny Eagle: The Scots' quarterback has 883 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns, and 713 yards passing with 10 TD passes. As a free safety, Edwards has three pass breakups. As Bonny Eagle's punter, he averages 33 yards per punt and has executed the fake for a first down three times.

Cohen Galley, Oceanside: As quarterback for the undefeated Mariners, Galley has 1,387 passing yards with 19 touchdowns, averaging nearly 22 yards per completion. Running the ball, Galley has 837 yards and 16 touchdowns. Overall, he averages 318 yards per game, and has 26 2-point conversions and 122 points scored. On defense, Galley has 24 solo tackles, 18 assisted, with 6.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, an interception and a blocked extra point.

Michael McGonagle, Yarmouth: The top player in the eight-man football ranks, McGonagle is a bruising running back. In the recently completed seven-game regular season, he had 241 carries for 2,247 yards, averaging 321 yards per game, with 27 touchdowns. As a linebacker on the Clippers' defense, McGonagle has five sacks and 14 tackles for a loss.

Brady Truman, Oxford Hills: Truman stepped into the big shoes of last season's Fitzpatrick Trophy winner, quarterback Eli Soehren, and has excelled for the defending Class A state champions. Truman has completed 60% of his passes for 1,587 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's also run for 156 yards and a score on 32 carries. In a 21-14 win over Thornton Academy in Week 2, Truman threw for a school-record 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Logan Walton, Fryeburg Academy: A wide receiver, Walton has made big play after big play for the Raiders all season, and he's a major reason Fryeburg enters this week's regular-season finale against Wells with a 6-1 record. In just the last four games, Walton has had five touchdown catches, with four on plays of 29 yards or more. Walton has also been a key defensive player in the Raiders' secondary.

THE EIGHT-MAN playoffs begin this week with three regional quarterfinal games in the Large School division, and six regional quarterfinal games in the Small School division. The tournament kicked off Thursday night in Large School South, with No. 5 Gray-New Gloucester (1-6) at No. 4 Brunswick (4-3).

Three of the games are rematches of regular-season contests played just last week. In Large School North, No. 4 Mountain Valley (3-4) hosts No. 5 Waterville (2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday, a week after beating the Panthers, 68-8. Mountain Valley Coach Patrick Mooney said he knows Waterville was missing numerous key players last week with injury, and has stressed to his team to practice and prepare as if that game didn't happen. Waterville is the two-time defending regional winner and will make for a tough game, Mooney said.

"Waterville has a solid identity on defense out of their base 2-gap, 4-4 structure," Mooney said. "That tiger won't change its stripes but we are definitely expecting some wrinkles that we have not seen before."

In Large School South, No. 6 Lake Region (0-7) plays at No. 3 Mt. Ararat (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Last week, the Eagles defeated the Lakers, 43-6. Like Mooney, Mt. Ararat Coach Frank True said his team needs to be ready for anything in this week's rematch.

"I'm assuming they're not going to come in with the same game plan," True said.

There's another quick turnaround rematch in the Small School South playoffs, with No. 1 Old Orchard Beach (7-0) taking on No. 8 Mount View (0-7) for a second week in a row. Last week, the defending state champion Seagulls defeated Mount View, 64-13. Old Orchard Beach scored at least 60 points in six of seven regular-season games, with a season-low 54 in a shutout of Dirigo on Sept. 8.

In other Small School South games, it's No. 5 Boothbay (3-4) at No. 4 Sacopee Valley (4-3), and No. 7 Traip (2-5) at No. 2 Dirigo (6-1). No. 3 Maranacook (5-2) received a bye when Telstar chose not to participate in the postseason. In Small School North, No. 5 Dexter (4-3) is at No. 4 Houlton (4-3), No. 6 Mattanawcook Academy (2-5) is at No. 3 Stearns (5-2), and No. 7 Ellsworth (1-6) plays at No. 2 Bucksport (5-2). Top-seed and defending regional champ Orono (7-0) received a bye when Aroostook Valley declined a playoff invitation.