Football Night in America: Are the Bears legitimate Super Bowl contenders?

In sports bars all over Chicago, fans are debating whether or not the Bears are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. After a 12-4 season, expectations and hopes are high but the kicking situation still hasn't alleviated fans' nerves and a lot is riding on quarterback Mitch Trubisky's development.

But are the Bears legitimate Super Bowl contenders?

The Football Night in America crew thinks the Monsters of the Midway are in the mix for a trip to Miami and Super Bowl LIV.

"I think the Bears are very capable of going to the NFC Championship," two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison said in the lightning round of questions.

Tony Dungy added: "Definitely contenders. I love their defense and I think Mitch Trubisky is going to take another step."



Harrison also has gone on the record saying Trubisky can lead the Bears to the Super Bowl.

Mike Tirico also believes the Bears are contender, but also added a creative solution to the Bears kicking situation.

"They could drop kick and go for two," Tirico said.

If the Bears aren't sold on Eddy Pineiro yet, Carli Lloyd is still out there.

