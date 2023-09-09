Football: Nanuet defeats Sleepy Hollow 29-0
Football: Nanuet defeats Sleepy Hollow 29-0
Football: Nanuet defeats Sleepy Hollow 29-0
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleeper picks for Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.
The Lions' hunt for the playoffs begins with a tough matchup against the reigning NFL champs.
Andy Behrens reveals eight players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Texas will play under its brightest lights of the past decade on Saturday night. Are the Longhorns up for the challenge ahead of their move to the SEC?
Barkley didn't get the long-term contract extension he sought this offseason, and faces a running back in a similar boat in Sunday night's marquee season opener.
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.