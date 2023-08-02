Football is the Muskingum Valley is back. Here are 5 storylines to watch as camp starts.

We're a long way from autumn's chill, but the high school football season is less than a month away in Ohio.

Area teams have been participating in offseason work for months, with conditioning and 7-on-7 passing scrimmages all of the rage in July.

New Lexington hosted 10 teams for a passing scrimmage on July 14, where visiting Parkersburg (West Virginia) ruled the roost. Several other schools did the same.

That was merely a prelude of things to come. It's only a matter of days before the pads crack for real.

Here are five things to watch as the new season approaches.

1. New Lex's new QB

Lukas Ratliff's graduation leaves a substantial hole in the middle of the Panthers' offense.

The 6-4 signal caller, who also starred at safety during an 8-2 playoff campaign, wasn't just a passing threat but also one of the more dynamic two-way players in the Muskingum Valley. Fresh off of a Most Valuable Player effort in the Muskingum Valley-Licking County All-Star Game, he's riding that momentum to the mean streets of Marietta College.

That means a newbie is taking snaps for New Lex coach Kevin Board, who oversaw lefty Isaiah Stephens slinging passes to senior receiver Jerek Braglin, one of the league's top returning receivers, during 7-on-7s. Stephens starred as an All-Southeast District point guard in basketball, helping the Panthers reach their first regional since the Clinton Administration.

His continued development will be paramount in the Panthers' quest to eclipse their best season in almost a decade.

New Lexington junior quarterback Isaiah Stephens takes a break between plays during a recent 7-on-7 passing scrimmage at Jim Rockwell Stadium in New Lexington. Stephens is bidding to replace graduated All-Ohioan Lukas Ratliff, who led the Panthers to an 8-3 season in 2022.

2. Tri-Valley's offense

The Dawgs are loaded with playmakers, none more important than the 1-2 punch of junior quarterback Max Lyall and big-play receiver Ashton Sensibaugh.

The 6-4, 205-pound Lyall, who visited Purdue on Friday, passed for 2,339 yards and 29 touchdowns and Sensibaugh caught a team-high 43 passes for a 24-yard average during a playoff campaign in 2022. They are the best returners in the league at their respective positions, at least statistically.

Slippery slot receiver Jayden Walker and steady H-back Hansel Holmes have departed, but multidimensional running back Jayden Wallace (560 yards rushing) and classmate Kam Karns are among the top returnees in a deep crew of skilled ballcarriers.

Three senior linemen graduated, however, and so did emotional leader Hansel Holmes.

How the latter develops before the opener at Columbus DeSales could be the biggest story of camp.

Tri-Valley quarterback Max Lyall delivers a pass against Licking Valley during Thursday's 7-on-7 scrimmage.

3. West M's ascent

Oh how things have changed on The Hill.

For a decade the Tornadoes were MVL doormats, struggling to score points and rarely offering interference to opponents. Its football facility was as inept as the on-field performance.

That changed when Chad Shawger arrived with a new outlook as superintendent, triggering an internal focus on improving the athletic facilities and programs. Then Nathan Brownrigg was hired as head coach.

Three years later, they reaped the benefits with a 9-win season and their first playoff win in school history, a heart-pounding 22-21 overtime conquest at Proctorville Fairland.

So, what now?

Two big defensive cogs were lost in All-Ohio linebacker Ty Shawger and defensive end Kam Foraker. But a litter of lettermen return on both lines of scrimmage, as does two-way standout Rashid Sesay, who many consider the top athlete in the league.

Rashid Sesay catches a pass against Morgan on Friday night in Falls Townshiip.

4. Year Two for T.J. Langermeier

Zanesville's second-year head coach brought youthful energy to the program in his first season, one that saw the Blue Devils start 3-2 and finish 0-5.

Those struggles were due largely to inexperience, but also Drew Doyle's broken leg. The team's diminutive quarterback, who was on pace for 1,500 yards rushing, saw his roles range range from workhorse ball-carrier to timely passer operating from a run-first spread offense. He played in only six games.

Doyle is back to lead a team that hopes its experience will make a difference. The schedule gives no quarter — the Licking County League schedule features road games at Valley and Granville, while Louisville, St. Clairsville and rival Newark headline the nonleague tilts. Some early injuries have also thrown a thorn in the operation.

But more veterans on the roster and Doyle's return should lead to natural progression, right?

Zanesville coach T.J. Langermeier talks to some players during an acclimation day on Wednesday. The OHSAA gave teams two weeks in July to get their five acclimation days in before the season officially kicks off on Aug. 1.

5. Vet QBs at JG, Philo offer optimism

Perennial contenders John Glenn (3-7) and Philo (5-6) were veteran teams many expected to make a run at the MVL-Big School title in 2022, but hit substantial resistance.

The Muskies, without two-time All-Ohio receiver/safety Colt Emerson, who chose to focus on baseball, started 1-4 with four losses to playoff teams. Emerson became a first-round pick in the MLB Draft, but the football team never recovered without him.

Philo endured a 1-3 start before finishing 4-3, which was enough to squeeze into the postseason in Division IV, Region 15. The Electrics' playoff stay was brief — Gnadenhutten Indian Valley blanked them, 34-0, in the first round.

Each suffered substantial graduation losses, but veteran quarterbacks figure to give them a chance to rebound.

Talon Preston, now a junior, is back to lead the Philo offense after passing for 564 yards and rushing for 469. He took command down the stretch in 2023, giving coach Dirk Lincicome and coordinator Josh Wright a strong centerpiece around which to build.

Jake Johnson and Noah Winland are back for John Glenn after combining for 1,240 yards passing and 15 interceptions for a Muskie offense that averaged just 241 yards per game.

Without Nathan Walker, who caught 56 passes for a 14.9-yard average, capable receivers will be needed. But having running backs Lincoln Gilcher and Ryder Rock will certainly help ease the transition.

