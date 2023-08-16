Football: Morris/Sussex players to watch heading into the 2023 season
Each year, a new crop of football players emerge hoping to make a name for themselves and set the standard for years to come.
In 2023, talent is abundant throughout Morris and Sussex counties as a number of standouts rank amongst the state’s very best.
Let’s take a look at some of the top players to watch in Morris and Sussex counties heading into next week’s season opener.
Josh Anderson
Randolph senior quarterback
A transfer out of Middle Creek High School in Apex, North Carolina, Anderson is a big addition in the Randolph backfield this fall.
A dual-threat signal-caller, Anderson has gained attention from several Division I programs. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete threw for 1,758 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall and rushed for 436 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He had a busy offseason before debuting for Randolph, attending camps at North Carolin State and Penn State, among others. He also shined at the Wilson QBX camp in May, winning MVP honors at the New Jersey edition of the camp.
Joseph Ciccotelli
Parsippany Hills senior wide receiver
One of the state's top receivers, Ciccotelli grabbed 58 passes for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall, and posted a season-best 13 receptions for 249 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 6 loss to Warren Hills.
In two seasons, the speedy Ciccotelli has hauled in 105 passes for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Marco Dzamba
Mountain Lakes senior tight end/linebacker
Dzamba had a breakout junior campaign, leading the Herd to a 11-2 record and all the way to the NJSIAA Group 1 championship game.
The 6-foot-1, 210 pound multi-sport athlete was a force in the final game of the 2022 season, registering a game-high 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in a loss to Woodbury.
Anthony Feaster
Montville junior running back
Feaster burst onto the scene last fall and got the job done for the Mustangs on the ground and through the air.
He rushed for 653 yards and reached the end zone 11 times, and caught 38 balls for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
Phil Folmar
Delbarton junior wide receiver
A presence in the Delbarton lineup since a freshman, Folmar had a breakout campaign last fall, grabbing 36 balls for 440 yards and seven touchdowns.
A threat back deep as a kick return specialist, Folmar raced for 346 total yards on 14 returns.
Cosmo Fusco
Mountain Lakes senior defensive end/lineman
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge rusher uses his size well and consistently puts pressure on the opposing quarterback.
He's an anchor in the middle of Mountain Lakes’ strong running game, helped guide the Herd to their first state sectional title in eight years last fall. He's committed to the University of Pennsylvania.
Jackson Hodges
Chatham senior quarterback/wide receiver
Hodges caught 45 passes for 449 yards and three touchdowns last fall.
A multi-dimensional athlete, Hodges has also doubled at quarterback in recent years, throwing for 791 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.
Tylik Hill
Pope John junior running back
Last fall, Hill became Pope John’s first 1,000 yard rusher since Berrell Neal in 2015.
Hill ran for 1,062 yards on 179 carries and reached the end zone seven times as a sophomore. He rushed for 100 or more yards in the Lions first five games with the highlight a 222-yard performance in a 40-36 win over Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) in Week 4.
Hector Lopez III
Hanover Park senior linebacker
Lopez rang up 87 total tackles, 70 solo, in his first season as a starter.
He registered a season-high 17 spills in a Week 4 loss to Mountain Lakes.
Aidan Lynch
Mount Olive senior offensive lineman
An obvious presence standing 6-foot-7, 283 pounds, Lynch is regarded as one of the nation’s top front men.
A Virginia Tech commit, Lynch helped the Flanders school collect more than 2,200 yards in total offense last fall.
Ryan Moran
Jefferson senior quarterback
In his first full season as a starter last fall, Moran threw for 2,166 yards and 18 touchdowns, and rushed for 324 yards and four scores to lead the Falcons to a 6-4 record.
He threw for a season-high 347 yards and five touchdowns in a Week 3 shootout win against Vernon.
Rob Raimondo
Mendham senior linebacker
Raimondo registered a team-high 147 tackles and three sacks, and averaged close to 15 tackles a game last season.
He posted a season-high 20 spills in a Week 2 win at Robbinsville.
Robert Russo
Delbarton senior quarterback
The engineer behind the Green Wave offense the last two seasons, Russo threw for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall. He rang up a career-high and season-best 358 yards and three touchdowns, in a 32-27 loss to St. Peter's Prep in Week 3.
A rare three-year starter, Russo has thrown for 3,225 yards, 30 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions in his career.
Ryan Trafford
Delbarton senior running back
Trafford had a breakout campaign last fall, rushing for 1,631 yards on 255 carries and 18 touchdowns, and caught 17 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns.
He rushed for 100 or more yards in seven of 12 games and went for more than 200 yards in a game three times, including a season-best 282 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-12 win over St. Peter’s Prep in the Non-Public A quarterfinals.
Joe Trizinski
Montville senior linebacker
Trizinski accounted for 96 total tackles in his first full season as a starter.
He registered double-digit spills in six of Montville’s 10 games, highlighted by a 17-tackle performance in a regular-season finale loss against Chatham.
Other players to watch
Charlie Mulligan, Pope John senior wide receiver
Jake Macce, Delbarton senior offensive lineman
Connor Martin, Delbarton senior lineman
Lex Lucas, Kinnelon senior running back
Jake Simoni, Parsippany Hills senior quarterback
Trey Schneider, Mountain Lakes junior lineman
Bubba Lewis, Morris Catholic junior quarterback
Josh Brancy, Sparta senior running back
Brandon Cabrera, Sparta senior running back
Dallas Hurley, Delbarton senior linebacker
Chris Dietrich, Pope John senior quarterback
Julio Tatis, Parsippany Hills senior running back
Dom Graziano, Morris Hills junior running back
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football: Morris/Sussex players to watch in 2023