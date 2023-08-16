Football: Morris/Sussex players to watch heading into the 2023 season

Each year, a new crop of football players emerge hoping to make a name for themselves and set the standard for years to come.

In 2023, talent is abundant throughout Morris and Sussex counties as a number of standouts rank amongst the state’s very best.

Let’s take a look at some of the top players to watch in Morris and Sussex counties heading into next week’s season opener.

Randolph senior quarterback

A transfer out of Middle Creek High School in Apex, North Carolina, Anderson is a big addition in the Randolph backfield this fall.

A dual-threat signal-caller, Anderson has gained attention from several Division I programs. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete threw for 1,758 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall and rushed for 436 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He had a busy offseason before debuting for Randolph, attending camps at North Carolin State and Penn State, among others. He also shined at the Wilson QBX camp in May, winning MVP honors at the New Jersey edition of the camp.

Joseph Ciccotelli

Parsippany Hills senior wide receiver

Parsippany Hills' Joey Ciccotelli runs the ball as Morris Knolls' Ryan Beller defends during the first half of a football game at Parsippany Hills High School September 09, 2022. Alexandra Pais | Daily Record

One of the state's top receivers, Ciccotelli grabbed 58 passes for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall, and posted a season-best 13 receptions for 249 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 6 loss to Warren Hills.

In two seasons, the speedy Ciccotelli has hauled in 105 passes for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Marco Dzamba

Mountain Lakes senior tight end/linebacker

Verona's Cael Zebrowski runs the ball as Mountain Lakes' Marco Dzamba defends during the first half of a SFC National White football game at Verona High School on October 08, 2021. Alexandra Pais/ for the Daily Record

Dzamba had a breakout junior campaign, leading the Herd to a 11-2 record and all the way to the NJSIAA Group 1 championship game.

The 6-foot-1, 210 pound multi-sport athlete was a force in the final game of the 2022 season, registering a game-high 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in a loss to Woodbury.

Anthony Feaster

Montville junior running back

Montville's Anthony Feaster catches the ball during practice on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Montville.

Feaster burst onto the scene last fall and got the job done for the Mustangs on the ground and through the air.

He rushed for 653 yards and reached the end zone 11 times, and caught 38 balls for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.

Phil Folmar

Delbarton junior wide receiver

A presence in the Delbarton lineup since a freshman, Folmar had a breakout campaign last fall, grabbing 36 balls for 440 yards and seven touchdowns.

A threat back deep as a kick return specialist, Folmar raced for 346 total yards on 14 returns.

Cosmo Fusco

Mountain Lakes senior defensive end/lineman

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge rusher uses his size well and consistently puts pressure on the opposing quarterback.

He's an anchor in the middle of Mountain Lakes’ strong running game, helped guide the Herd to their first state sectional title in eight years last fall. He's committed to the University of Pennsylvania.

Jackson Hodges

Chatham senior quarterback/wide receiver

Quarterback Jack Hodges prepares to throw the ball as the Chatham football team prepares for the upcoming season on August 16, 2022 at Cougar Field.

Hodges caught 45 passes for 449 yards and three touchdowns last fall.

A multi-dimensional athlete, Hodges has also doubled at quarterback in recent years, throwing for 791 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

Tylik Hill

Pope John junior running back

Nigel McSween and Connor Martin of Delbarton wrap up Tylik Hill of Pope John in the first half. Delbarton defeated Pope John 37-19 in a game played at Delbarton on October 8, 2022.

Last fall, Hill became Pope John’s first 1,000 yard rusher since Berrell Neal in 2015.

Hill ran for 1,062 yards on 179 carries and reached the end zone seven times as a sophomore. He rushed for 100 or more yards in the Lions first five games with the highlight a 222-yard performance in a 40-36 win over Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) in Week 4.

Hector Lopez III

Hanover Park senior linebacker

Lopez rang up 87 total tackles, 70 solo, in his first season as a starter.

He registered a season-high 17 spills in a Week 4 loss to Mountain Lakes.

Aidan Lynch

Mount Olive senior offensive lineman

An obvious presence standing 6-foot-7, 283 pounds, Lynch is regarded as one of the nation’s top front men.

A Virginia Tech commit, Lynch helped the Flanders school collect more than 2,200 yards in total offense last fall.

Ryan Moran

Jefferson senior quarterback

In his first full season as a starter last fall, Moran threw for 2,166 yards and 18 touchdowns, and rushed for 324 yards and four scores to lead the Falcons to a 6-4 record.

He threw for a season-high 347 yards and five touchdowns in a Week 3 shootout win against Vernon.

Rob Raimondo

Mendham senior linebacker

Raimondo registered a team-high 147 tackles and three sacks, and averaged close to 15 tackles a game last season.

He posted a season-high 20 spills in a Week 2 win at Robbinsville.

Robert Russo

Delbarton senior quarterback

Robert Russo of Delbarton looks downfield in the second half. Delbarton defeated Pope John 37-19 in a game played at Delbarton on October 8, 2022.

The engineer behind the Green Wave offense the last two seasons, Russo threw for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall. He rang up a career-high and season-best 358 yards and three touchdowns, in a 32-27 loss to St. Peter's Prep in Week 3.

A rare three-year starter, Russo has thrown for 3,225 yards, 30 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions in his career.

Ryan Trafford

Delbarton senior running back

Ryan Trafford of Delbarton running the ball the first half. Delbarton defeated Pope John 37-19 in a game played at Delbarton on October 8, 2022.

Trafford had a breakout campaign last fall, rushing for 1,631 yards on 255 carries and 18 touchdowns, and caught 17 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

He rushed for 100 or more yards in seven of 12 games and went for more than 200 yards in a game three times, including a season-best 282 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-12 win over St. Peter’s Prep in the Non-Public A quarterfinals.

Joe Trizinski

Montville senior linebacker

Trizinski accounted for 96 total tackles in his first full season as a starter.

He registered double-digit spills in six of Montville’s 10 games, highlighted by a 17-tackle performance in a regular-season finale loss against Chatham.

Other players to watch

Charlie Mulligan, Pope John senior wide receiver

Jake Macce, Delbarton senior offensive lineman

Connor Martin, Delbarton senior lineman

Lex Lucas, Kinnelon senior running back

Jake Simoni, Parsippany Hills senior quarterback

Trey Schneider, Mountain Lakes junior lineman

Bubba Lewis, Morris Catholic junior quarterback

Josh Brancy, Sparta senior running back

Brandon Cabrera, Sparta senior running back

Dallas Hurley, Delbarton senior linebacker

Chris Dietrich, Pope John senior quarterback

Julio Tatis, Parsippany Hills senior running back

Dom Graziano, Morris Hills junior running back

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ football: Morris/Sussex players to watch in 2023