Football: Montgomery edges Watchung Hills, clinches Liberty Silver title

WARREN – One of the biggest wins in Montgomery High School football history was a complete effort Saturday night, led by the Cougars’ two biggest playmakers, and complemented by a host of others.

Senior quarterback Mike Schmelzer threw three touchdown passes to No. 1 receiver Matt D’Avino, and the three-year starting signal caller ran for one score and Montgomery beat Watchung Hills 28-21 to win the Big Central Conference Liberty Silver Division title.

Both teams arrived unbeaten at Tozier Field, the first night game of the season. Montgomery is also 6-0 for the first time in its 21-year football history, while Watchung Hills falls to 5-1.

The Warriors never led, coming back from 7-0 and 14-7 to tie.

Schmelzer was 14-for-24 for 184 passing yards and rushed for 84 yards and touchdown.

“He was phenomenal,” Montgomery coach Zoran Milich said of his quarterback.

More: Football results: Big Central Conference and area roundup for Week 5

D’Avino caught eight passes for 123 yards and three scores and senior Brady Post ran for 91 yards on 17 carries. The Cougars offensive and defensive lines was superb.

“It was a great atmosphere, two good teams going at it,” said Milich.

A big sequence in the game came early in the fourth quarter when Montgomery was stopped on a fourth-and-one from its 33.

“If you can’t pick up six inches you shouldn't play the game, but I think we had the first there,” said Milich.

Warriors held and were in good field position down 21-14. But Montgomery held and bad snap resulted in a seven-yard loss. Watchung Hills’ junior Byron McCann then was called to punt and delivered one that was downed at the Cougars 6-yard line.

Montgomery followed with a long drive capped by a 20-yard TD pass from Schmelzer to D”Avino that made it 28-14 with 1:17 to play.

“It was a go route, the quarterback trusts me, I ran straight, and he threw it to me,” said D’Avino. “We have worked on that a lot. I knew it was coming to me.”

“The kid made a great catch down here, he made a couple great catches I thought our our corners were on him pretty good, he's a very good football player,” said Watchung Hills’ coach Rich Seubert.

Watchung Hills responded with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Aleks Sitkowski to David Dubas with McCann’s PAT making it 28-21 with 59 seconds left. Watchung Hills attempted an onside kick, but the Cougars recovered.

“All the credit to Montgomery, their coaches, their players, you know, they got us today you play this game 10 times and who knows how it goes,” said Seubert. “I thought our kids played tough, now we clear our mistakes and move on. We got a tough game coming up on Saturday against Plainfield.”

x

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Football: Montgomery edges Watchung Hills, clinches Liberty Silver