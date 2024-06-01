Football: Monarch tabs Jeff Santee as its next coach

May 31—More than a decade in the making, Jeff Santee is back in charge on the high school gridiron.

Last seen leading the football program at Boulder High School, where he stepped down after five seasons after the fall of 2012, Santee was named the head coach at Monarch a few weeks ago. Early returns have been positive, athletic director Eric Gustafson said.

"Whether it's been 10 years since he coached or not, it was irrelevant," Gustafson said. "The most important thing is his ability to engage kids and the community."

Santee takes over for Aaron Paddock, the longtime assistant of decorated coach Phil Bravo who took the Coyotes to the playoffs in both of his seasons at the helm. Gustafson said Paddock resigned in early April and Santee was hired from a deep pool of candidates about a month later.

"We feel like we're just going to grow and grow under his leadership," the Coyotes' AD added. "It's a great fit for us."

The hiring comes after Santee had most recently coached middle school football, spending two years with the Broomfield Blitz and the last year with the eighth-grade team that feeds into Monarch.

It'd been a few years since he got "the itch" to return to lead a high school program.

"Three of the guys I was coaching with the Blitz wound up on (Monarch's) previous staff last year," he said. "And I was talking to Aaron (Paddock) about potentially helping out in the offseason during their season, so there was a little bit of interest there already."

He's glad he's back.

"A lot of work," he noted. "But it's such a feeling at the end of the day knowing you put in good work and the kids will benefit."

Since taking over, Santee said his early focus has been getting players into the weight room. He's had a turnout of about 50 or 60 kids in his summer program, which started right after Memorial Day.

"We want to be known for being physical and strong," he said. "And that's how Monarch has always been. Back to the days when Phil (Bravo) was moving people off the ball and playing great defense, and every year they were going deep in the playoffs."

Previously, Santee coached at the high school level for 22 years — mainly as a defensive coordinator, he said, before taking a decade off following the birth of his second child.

His first season as a high school head coach came in 2008. Though the Panthers went just 17-33 in his five years, he was widely praised in the community for his ability to connect with and develop players on and off the field.

"When you can motivate the community and motivate kids, that's key," Gustafson said. "That's what he brings to the table first. And we've already seen it with what he's brought this offseason."