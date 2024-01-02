FOOTBALL: Minco players earn District A-3 honors

Jan. 2—Several Minco football players earned recognition.

Coming off a campaign that saw the Bulldogs go undefeated in the regular and win a district title, several Minco football players earned district honors for their play. The Bulldogs earned multiple MVP honors, and had Players of the Year at different positions.

The Bulldogs went 10-0 during the regular season and went 5-0 in District A-3 to secure the district title. Minco's five district opponents only combined to score three touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

Minco ended up going 11-1 during the 2023 season, and the team managed to win a playoff game by taking down Elmore City-Pernell in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Minco's only loss was a 21-20 defeat to eventual state runner-up Hooker.

Overall, it was still a season to remember for the Bulldogs.

"We are extremely proud of the season these young men had and how they represented the Minco community," head coach Brock Wardlaw said.

MVPs

Minco earned the district's MVP, Offensive MVP (shared with another player) and Defensive MVP. After helping the Bulldogs succeed in multiple phases of the game, the district's MVP honor went to Jake Carruth.

Minco quarterback Reed McMurtrey and Crescent's CJ Wilson shared the Offensive MVP honor. Ashton Taylor earned the Defensive MVP honor for the Bulldogs.

Players of the Year

The Bulldogs then had five players earn Player of the Year recognition.

On offense, Ben Burchfield was named the Wide Receiver of the Year, and Eli Kirkes earned Player of the Year recognition on the offensive line.

On defense, Sebastian Valdez shared Inside Linebacker of the Year with another player, and Jayden Sayarath was named Outside Linebacker of the Year. Reece Nest earned Corner of the Year in the district.

District teams

And then the Bulldogs also had several players named to one of two all-district teams.

Landon McMahon (wide receiver), Gavin Goodman (offensive line) and Zac Willmon (offensive line) earned first-team offensive honors. The first-team defensive honors went to Klayton Hughes (linebacker) and Noah Johnson (secondary).

John Quinn (offensive line) and Shane Godwin (offensive line) earned second-team recognition on offense. Carson Littlejohn (linebacker) earned second-team recognition on defense.