Football: Metuchen shakes off injuries, grinds out win over South River

SOUTH RIVER – Metuchen coach Jordan Leitner noted something to his players after the Bulldogs’ 14-6 win Saturday over South River.

“At the end of the day, I told these guys, ‘They don’t ask you how – they ask you if,’” the second-year head coach said.

In other words, it doesn’t have to be pretty, but did you get the win or not?

Metuchen grinded out the smash mouth-type of defensive-first victory on the warm season opener for both teams. But it’s worth examining how, especially when you consider the Bulldogs suffered three key injuries.

Receiver/corner back Justus Leitner left in the first quarter, top running back/DB Evan Toth suffered a leg injury in the third quarter and quarterback John Bolesta had a knee injury early in the fourth.

“We’re a brotherhood on this team,” senior Cody Cardillo said, “and when one of our brothers goes down, we come together and mold. We’re all on the same page.”

Metuchen football players Cody Cardillo and Matt Flood on Sept. 2, 2023

Senior Matt Flood added, “Try extra hard for them.”

That they did.

With Toth out, Cardillo and Flood took over on the ground and sophomore Kyle McPartlan entered under center. Flood’s 3-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left gave Metuchen a 14-6 lead.

Jordan Leitner credited the offensive line of Ben Michaliszyn, Tyler Haynes, Michael Montemurno, Kyle Johnston, Kyone Lee, and Avery Torres for keeping the cohesiveness.

Cameron Hayes-Durina snagged his second interception of the game with 2:07 remaining and the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock. Flood also had a pick in the win.

Toth scored Metuchen’s first touchdown on a 10-yard run with 44 seconds left in the first half. Daniel Cordes’ extra point made it 7-0 heading into the intermission. On the drive, Toth had a 47-yard scoring scamper called back because of a holding penalty.

In the third quarter, the junior star raced for a score of about 70 yards on a kickoff that was negated because of a block in the back. He remained on the ground, holding his lower leg and had to be carted off with the injury.

On the previous possession, South River cut Metuchen’s lead to 7-6 when Edward Herrera scored on a 59-yard run on the left side with 54 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Rams’ Filipe Granadeiro recovered a fumble midway in the third quarter to help keep his team in it.

“So yeah, we would have liked to pull away a little bit, but that’s a tough team,” Leitner said. “They did their job, but we were prepared to come out with a win and that’s what we did. I told them, last year, a couple years ago we probably would have given that away, so all the credit goes to these kids and all the credit goes to these leaders.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Football: Metuchen shakes off injuries, grinds out win