Football: LSU commit Cai Bates seals Edgwater win over Jones with 2 INTs

ORLANDO — It's a good thing Cai Bates doesn't allow himself to get districted or frustrated when the ball isn't getting thrown in his direction.

For the majority of the first three quarters, Jones tried to keep the ball away from the Edgewater senior cornerback. But with Edgewater leading in a key District 3-3M game and Jones desperate for an offensive spark, the Tigers tried their luck against Bates.

It didn't work.

The LSU commit intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter to help seal the Eagles 31-14 win on Thursday night.

"First one was a wheel route, I just passed it off to my safety and broke on the wheel route for a pick-six," Bates said. "The second one was just a tipped ball everywhere, just a tip drill. I had to go get the ball and put it away."

Bates returned his first interception 41 yards for a score, but the touchdown was wiped out by an Edgewater penalty during the return.

Still, the win was a big one for the Eagles. Not only does it put them in the driver's seat for the district title but it also gave them a small bit of revenge after losing to Jones 42-14 at home in the regional championship game a year ago.

"This was extremely personal," Bates said. "Knowing this may be the last time I put the same helmet on as some of my teammates and strap it up against this team. I've got family member on that team. Just knowing the outcome of last year on this field, what they did to us last year, just having that sour taste in my mouth."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bates committed to LSU in July and plans to enroll in January.

"Come January, I'm coming to Death Valley," he said. "I'm bringing a playmaker, a ball hawk. I'm just bringing a rebirth to DBU."

Recutiing notes

Edgewater junior wide receiver Semaj Fleming had three rushing touchdowns out of the Wildcat package. All three scores came in the second half. Fleming's offers include Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Missouri and UCF.

Jones junior wide receiver Vernell Brown IIII caught a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Trever Jackson (Ole Miss commit) in the fourth quarter. Brown's offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and others.

Edgewater senior wide receiver AJ Howard caught a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Michael Clayton. Howard has offers from UMass, South Dakota and others.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: LSU commit Cai Bates seals Edgwater win over Jones with 2 INTs