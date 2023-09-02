Football is here! Live updates from Week 2 games around the Peoria area

Last week, inclement weather and dramatic finishes carried the night across Illinois high school football in the Peoria area.

We're back for more in Week 2 here at Journal Star preps experience — your one-stop shop as we look around the Peoria-area football landscape this weekend:

9:07 p.m. — That was quick

After a quiet and scoreless first half, there were fireworks in Washington.

The Panthers got on the board first with a 19-yard Devon Miller field goal before Kankakee responded with a 97-yard kickoff return for a TD. No. 4 Kankakee leads No. 7 Washington 7-3 with 7:28 left in the third.

8:52 p.m. — Babcook Field corn 'Grade A' says popcorn connoisseur

Now in really important news, Journal Star reporter Adam Duvall gave a grade of "A" to the popcorn at Washington's Babcook Field — part of his ongoing quest to eat popcorn every day in 2023.

"Covers the big three — hot, fresh & perfectly salted," Duvall wrote on his X account, where he has chronicled his daily corn consumption. "Bonus points for being just a $1 and a full bag."

8:45 p.m. — Game of the Week gets defensive

It's halftime at Babcook Field and it's No. 7 Washington 0, No. 4 Kankakee 0. We've had 153 combined yards and nine punts from two of the top teams in Class 6A.

8:37 p.m. — Dunlap controlling Rock Island

The host Eagles controlled the first half and lead Rock Island 21-0 at halftime of a nonconference game at Eagle Field.

Dunlap is looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

8:23 p.m. — Upset brewing in Class 3A

Top-ranked Princeton trails Morrison 13-7 at halftime in a Week 2 game, as Morrison has intercepted the Tigers twice to take. alead into the locker room.

Princeton (1-0) — a quarterfinal team last season — is the top team in Class 3A, while Morrison is a strong program but unranked this season.

8:09 p.m. — Memorable moment in Mackinaw

The Deer Creek-Mackinaw football team took time to honor 9-year-old resident Adrian Zehr, who died in July in a pedestrian vs. car accident. The school presented his mom, Lydia, and brother, Carter, with a varsity jersey for Adrian. The team wearing “AZ” decals on their helmets for the game against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Check out pjstar.com later for more on this story.

8:05 p.m. — Defensive battle in our Game of the Week

No. 7 Washington and No. 4 Kankakee have combined for five punts in a scoreless first quarter at Babcook Field.

The nonconference matchup is a battle of state-ranked Class 6A teams.

7:32 p.m. — Fast start for Dunlap

The host Eagles picked up where they left off last week.

Dunlap jumped to a quick 7-0 lead over visiting Rock Island after a nice kick return and a one-play drive capped by a TD run from junior Kendall Netters.

7:08 p.m. — Morton takes the field in Rochelle

The Potters travel to face the Hubs in a nonconference game Friday. Among the players on the field is Potters senior captain Noah Losey, whose story is about as unique as they come.

He has narcolepsy.

The 17-year-old multi-sports standout had dealt with the sleep disorder for years, balancing school and work and football in ways unknown by many teenagers. Our Dave Eminian talked to Losey about his journey. Give it a read here.

Morton Potters senior linebacker Noah Losey suffers from narcolepsy, a neurological disorder that affects his ability to manage sleep and wakefulness.

Game of the week: No. 4 Kankakee at No. 7 Washington

Two of the top teams in Class 6A face off 7:30 p.m. Friday at Babcook Field.

No. 7 Washington is led by dynamic running back Kainon McQuery, who scored the game-winning TD as part of 235 yards and three TDs last week in Week 1 win over Maple Park Kaneland.

No. 4 Kankakee last week knocked off reigning Class 5A champion LaGrange Park Nazareth behind Division I recruit Tony Phillips, who ran for 209 yards and two TDs.

The Journal Star's Adam Duvall is here bringing you the action.

Dunlap makes IHSA's top plays

An incredible catch from Dunlap receiver Gabe Munoz was picked among the Illinois High School Association's top plays from last week in a 53-14 victory over Galesburg.

Munoz was running toward the end zone and fell to his back near the goal line. The throw from quarterback Mack Sutter was tipped by a defensive back, and Munoz still managed to snag the 40-yard throw while flat on the ground. Watch the amazing play below.

You have a great video clip?

To send a highlight to the IHSA, submit video to FridayNight5@ihsa.org or via social media with the hashtag #FridayNight5. Each Tuesday, the IHSA releases the top five plays, culminating with the "Undeniably Dairy Play of the Week."

The school with the top play each week will receive a $250 gift certificate from Dick’s Sporting Goods for their football program.

Hey, and if you send a play the way of the IHSA — send it our way, too. We want to see your highlights or pictures here! Send your videos and photos to sports@pjstar.com or tag us on X.com at @pjstarsports.

Kickoff 2023: Peoria high school football preview coverage

