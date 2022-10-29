'Football or my life’: Colorado’s Casey Roddick overcame myocarditis to return to field

The Associated Press
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and No. 22 Kansas State dealt ninth-ranked Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday. Kade Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores, and Malik Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards, while a late interception gave the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) their first shutout of the Cowboys since a 10-0 win on Nov. 21, 1992. Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception before landing hard on his shoulder midway through the fourth quarter.