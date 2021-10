Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — Hours after signing with the Bucs on Wednesday, Richard Sherman suggested any notion of him performing at his All-Pro level Sunday in New England would be preposterous. “If I did it, it would be another thing to chalk up as a cool thing I did,” he said. Whip out the chalk. Sherman might — might — get the chance. Following Friday’s indoor practice, head coach Bruce Arians said ...