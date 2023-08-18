FOOTBALL: Lewis Cass Kings 2023 preview

Aug. 18—The Lewis Cass football team looks to be buoyed this year by several returning starters and a change to the Three Rivers Conference.

The Kings should be particularly strong in the backfield on both sides of the ball.

They are coming off a 6-4 season playing in the Hoosier Conference. They have made the move to the TRC, which could put them in contention for a conference championship this season.

The Kings lost leading rusher Haden McClain (1,151 yards, 14 touchdowns) to graduation, but they return the other starting spots in the backfield.

"We have really good depth in the backfield offensively," Cass coach Clay Mannering said. "We return our quarterback, two halfbacks and just a lot of experience and a lot of depth. It's similar on the defensive side of the ball with our linebacker corps, we've got four returning starters and three guys who have played a lot of football in the secondary.

"The big question mark for us this year is going to be can we replace guys on the line of scrimmage because we graduated four really good defensive linemen and three really good offensive linemen. If we can figure that out we'll be OK, if not it'll be a long year."

Cass returns starting quarterback L.J. Hillis (6-4, 175) for his senior season. He passed for 869 yards and five TDs and rushed for 108 yards a year ago.

"He's going into his third year as a starter," Mannering said. "He's had two really nice years back-to-back. He's gotten better in each of them. He looks a little bit bigger, faster, stronger this year. He's had a really nice summer so far."

Mannering looks to replace McClain by committee at fullback with sophomore Trevor Rowe (5-5, 145) and junior Braylen Mayhill (6-1, 165).

Cass returns second-leading rusher Cooper Frey (6-4, 210) at halfback for his senior season. A rare four-year starter for the Kings, he rushed for 595 yards and eight TDs and caught 13 passes for 154 yards and a TD as a junior.

Another returning starter at halfback is senior Wyatt Loos (5-11, 200), who rushed for 161 yards and 2 TDs last year.

Mannering said the Kings will run both the wing-T and spread offenses this year.

"I would say with a quarterback like we've got and some pretty good skill guys, we're probably going to continue to be a little more spread than we have been in the past couple years," he said. "But we always start with the wing-T. When the game's on the line that's what we're most comfortable with and that's what you'll see us in."

The Kings lost their leading receivers to graduation, which included Keaton Lewellen, Tyson Good and Indiana North All-Star tight end Luke Chambers, who is now playing at the University of Indianapolis.

The wide receivers this year are senior Dalton Lowe (6-1, 150) and junior Kolten Young (6-1, 155).

Senior Eli Martin (5-9, 205) is making the move from starting tackle to tight end this year.

The Kings have three returning starters on the offensive line — senior Owen McBride (5-10, 190) and junior Brody Williams (6-1, 190), who will start at tackle, and junior Jesse Sipin (5-7, 235), who will start at center.

"They've all looked really good in preseason camp," Mannering said. "You can tell they've played a year. Our guards are going to be brand new."

The new starting guards are junior Nick Park (5-8, 180) and sophomore Brody Hillis (6-1, 180), who is LJ's younger brother.

Mannering said the Kings will also have some inexperience on the defensive side of the ball.

"Just like the offense, the line of scrimmage is a big question mark for us right now," he said. "We're going to have a hard time replacing the talent we lost. We've got probably more depth though. We'll have six, seven guys that will rotate on the defensive line as opposed to the four we played last year."

McBride and Williams will start at defensive end.

Sipin will start at nose and senior Cameron Couch (5-9, 275) will start at defensive tackle with senior Kaden Benner (5-8, 275) rotating in.

Mannering said the back seven of his defense looks to be strong.

Loos and Martin are the starting inside linebackers. Loos was third on the team in tackles last year with 50 and Martin was fifth with 40 and he led the team in tackles for a loss with seven.

The starting outside linebackers are LJ Hillis and Frey. Hillis led the team in tackles last year with 60 and Frey was second with 59.

Rowe will start at free safety and Lowe and sophomore Gavin Smith (5-10, 165) are the starting cornerbacks.

Mannering thinks Rochester and Maconaquah enter as the favorites to win the TRC.

"Rochester tied for the championship last year so they're very similar to us. They've got all their skilled kids back. They lost some on the line. They'll be very tough, very well coached," he said. "Maconaquah had a great season last year. They had a winning season and they return I think all 22 starters offense and defense. They're completely different styles. They're going to spread it out, throw it all over the field. But those two for sure will be the two favorites.

"I'd say we're the big question mark in there. We don't know a lot about a lot of teams in the conference and people probably don't know a ton about us."