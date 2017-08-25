Football legend Jim Brown on Colin Kaepernick: 'I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem'

Former NFL great Jim Brown says he admires Colin Kaepernick for inspiring national anthem protests in the NFL, but you won't catch Brown joining the protests.

"I want to be in his corner, and I do think, 'God bless him,'" the 81-year-old Brown said in an interview with ThePostGame.com. "I'm going to give you the real deal: I'm an American. I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I'm not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem. I'm going to work within those situations. But this is my country, and I'll work out the problems, but I'll do it in an intelligent manner."

Seems everyone has an opinion on Kaepernick, his protests, and his difficulty in finding work this season in the NFL. But Brown's opinion carries extra weight. Not only is he one of the game's all-time greats, but he's also been extremely active in social causes through the years. It's a tough stance to balance, supporting a cause that's important to the African-American community, without dishonoring the flag and anthem.

Last year, Brown told Syracuse.com he had talked with Kaepernick and "expressed my thought that his intentions are great and I back that 100 percent."

But Brown indicated he understands why Kaepernick is having trouble finding another job in the NFL. The 29-year-old quarterback opted for free agency and left the 49ers earlier this season, and it's widely believed his political activism has led several teams to shy away from signing him.

"Colin has to make up his mind whether he's truly an activist or he's a football player," Brown said. "Football is commercial. You have owners. You have fans. And you want to honor that if you're making that kind of money. ...

"You have to understand there's intelligence that's involved, OK? I can't be two things at once that contradict each other. If I sign for money, then the people I sign with, they have rules and regulations."





